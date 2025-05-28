Trump Says He Issued a Warning to Netanyahu: 'I'd Like to Be Honest'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would not characterize his advice to Israel not to attack Iran as a warning — even if it was.

“On Iran, did you warn Prime Minister Netanyahu against taking some sort of actions that could disrupt the talks there in a phone call last week?” Trump was asked Wednesday in the Oval Office.

“Well, I’d like to be honest,” Trump replied, according to a video posted to X, drawing out the first word of his reply. “Yes I did. Next question, please.”

Amid more comments from the media, Trump decided not to move on after all and amended his comment.

Q: “On Iran, did you warn Prime Minister Netanyahu against taking some sort of actions that could disrupt the talks there in a phone call last week?” President Trump: “Well, I’d like to be honest. Yes I did.” pic.twitter.com/yoXB3t90SZ — CSPAN (@cspan) May 28, 2025

“It’s not a warning,” Trump said.

“I said, ‘I don’t think it’s appropriate.’ I just said I don’t think it’s appropriate. We’re having very good discussions with them, and said, ‘I don’t think it’s appropriate right now, because if we can settle it with a very strong document, very strong, with inspections and …”

“No trust,” Trump said, shifting his train of thought. “I don’t trust anybody.”

“No trust. I want it very strong, where we can go in with inspectors, we can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want, but nobody getting killed. We can blow up a lab, but nobody’s going to be in the lab as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up, right?” Trump said.

Trump then returned to the question saying, “Yeah, I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now, because we’re very close to a solution.”

“Now, that could change at any moment. That could change with a phone call. But right now I think they want to make a deal, and if we can make a deal, [it would] save a lot of lives,” he said.

Trump said an agreement could come within “a couple weeks,” according to Axios.

Media accounts have indicated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to Fox News.

An Israeli media report indicated Netanyahu and Trump had a contentious call last week on the subject of Iran, according to the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu’s office denied the report that Netanyahu had “a tense conversation” with Trump.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on the call, saying he and Trump “agreed on the need to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.”

