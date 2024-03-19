Trump Says 'Any Jewish Person That Votes for Democrats Hates Their Religion,' Igniting Firestorm

Framing Democrats as willing to sell out Israel in the name of votes, former President Donald Trump on Monday said Jewish people who support Democrats are working against Israel and betraying their faith.

Trump spoke Monday to Sebastian Gorka, a former White House aide who now hosts a talk show. Gorka spoke about the recent criticism Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer directed against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Could you explain, why is it seemingly that this administration, including Chuck Schumer in the Senate, so hate the man that Israel chose as their prime minister?” Gorka asked Trump. “Why do Democrats hate Bibi Netanyahu?”

“I actually think they hate Israel. I don’t think they hate … I think they hate Israel,” Trump replied. “And the Democrat party hates Israel.”

“And the Democrat party, if you remember when many Israeli representatives, including Netanyahu, when they came to the country, trying, begging, begging at that time President Obama, ‘Please don’t make the Iran nuclear deal,’ which is a disaster and was a disaster,” Trump said.

“But I really believe they hate Israel, and they also see a lot of votes still,” Trump said.

“Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches, even I — I’m amazed at how many people are in those marches. And guys like Schumer see that, and to him, it’s votes. I think it’s votes more than anything else because he was always pro-Israel. He’s very anti-Israel now,” Trump said.

Trump said Jewish voters who keep the Biden regime in power are backing an administration that works against Israel.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel would be destroyed. You have Iran now making a nuclear weapon. None of that would have happened with me. That’s a big thing,” he said.

“There is no justification for spreading toxic, false stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens,” White House representative Andrew Bates said, according to The New York Times.

Trump’s comment was “vile and unhinged anti-Semitic rhetoric,” he said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said “accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false.”

Schumer called Trump’s comments “highly partisan and hateful rants.”

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said the Democratic Party is “anti-Semitic,” according to Newsweek.

“The Biden Administration has given millions in aid to Gaza and the Iranian Regime, Democrats in Congress have signed petitions supporting Gaza terrorists and caved to the demands of Far-Left Palestinian extremists, and Chuck Schumer just called for new elections in Israel while they’re in the midst of defending themselves from the attacks on Oct. 7,” Leavitt said.

“President Trump is right — the Democrat Party has turned into a full-blown anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist cabal,” she said.

