Trump Says He Just Learned That Adam Schiff Engaged in 'Very Serious Crimes'

In a since-deleted Truth Social post — a rarity — President Donald Trump lambasted one of his oldest and most vocal foes.

Trump took to Truth Tuesday to, at least temporarily, accuse California Sen. Adam Schiff of “very serious crimes.”

While the original post has been deleted, the message lives on:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.15.25 10:20 AM EST pic.twitter.com/OWStAxeTe6 — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 15, 2025

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist,” Trump began. “And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud.”

(Fannie Mae, officially the Federal National Mortgage Association, is a government-sponsored enterprise.)

Trump continued: “Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA.

“I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook. The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020.

“Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

It’s unclear why Trump deleted the original post, but according to the Tampa Free Press, these mortgage fraud allegations are “long-standing” — as evinced by the dates Trump cited — against the California lawmaker.

A senior Trump official told the New York Post that “the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae, has sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department requesting further investigation.”

Apparently, Schiff could potentially face a criminal count for each allegedly illicit mortgage payment.

Despite those prospects, Schiff does not seem that worried about all of this, as he responded to Trump’s allegations in a statement via Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Adam Schiff (@senadamschiff)

Without addressing the claims themselves — apart from calling them “baseless” — Schiff wrote: “Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown.

“And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot.

“This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies.

“So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be.

“And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem.”

The aforementioned Trump administration official warned the Post that Schiff’s attitude was not the right one to have.

“It is extremely serious, and [Schiff] is not taking it seriously,” the official said.

