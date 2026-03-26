Trump Says He Knows Exactly What 'Desperate' Schumer's Next Move Will Be in DHS Shutdown Fight

As he often does, President Donald Trump fired a salvo Thursday morning on his social media platform Truth Social.

In hopes of reaching a speedy resolution to the ongoing partial government shutdown, in which Democrats have refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security and through it, the Transportation Security Administration, Trump directed his rhetorical attack toward a familiar target: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!” the president wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 07:22 AM EST 03.26.26 Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2026

Trump posted those comments shortly after another post directed toward Senate Republicans.

“When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators,” the president wrote early Thursday morning. “There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items. Go for the Gold!!! President DJT.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 06:51 AM EST 03.26.26 pic.twitter.com/Iho4Dkzwlo — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2026

In other words, Trump’s second post — the one attacking Schumer — appeared to refer to the president’s first post.

Trump, therefore, evidently believes he has backed Schumer into a corner by publicly calling on Senate Republicans to terminate the filibuster to resolve the standoff over DHS funding. Time will tell whether the president has the veteran Democrat leader right where he wants him.

More broadly, of course, Democrats have gone to the mat and then some to protect illegal immigrants.

In the current funding dispute, for instance, Democrats want to rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

As Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has acknowledged, however, Democrats have no leverage when it comes to ICE in particular. After all, last summer’s “Big Beautiful Bill” provided ICE with plenty of funding.

The Democrats’ strategy, therefore, has involved crippling DHS and thereby creating chaos.

America’s airports, for instance, have suffered massive staffing shortages due to the lack of funding for TSA. On Monday, Trump sent ICE agents to more than a dozen airports where TSA screeners desperately needed assistance.

Meanwhile, Schumer responded by once again demonizing ICE.

During Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration in Minnesota earlier this year, anti-ICE agitators created their own kind of chaos. In that particular clash, the president is widely perceived as having backed down from a larger fight.

But Trump has also seen Schumer cave in the past. Now, in a pair of social media posts clearly meant for Senate Republicans, the president appears to have suggested that the Senate minority leader has no choice but to do so once more.

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