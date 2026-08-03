Trump Says 'Last Chance' Talks with Iran Are 'Going on Right Now'

In the Oval Office on Monday, President Donald Trump assured reporters he was giving Iran one “last chance” to get serious about talking.

Americans might have gotten wary of such statements after Trump called off a major air strike on the country Sunday — for the fifth time since April, as The Hill noted.

But this time, Trump indicated, he means it.

Q: “Are the talks with Iran now off?” President Trump: “No, they’re going on. They’re going on right now…this is the last chance for them to sign a good document.” pic.twitter.com/H9RxAHmjCP — CSPAN (@cspan) August 3, 2026

The talks “are going on right now,” Trump said.

He said the talks had helped avert Sunday’s threatened strike.

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“The talks are going along. We were going to hit them very hard yesterday. Very very hard. Harder than any attack… since World War II. It’s been big,” he said.

“And they called.”

Saudi Arabia called, Trump said, as did the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“Had calls from numerous people. I don’t want to use the word ‘begging,’ but some were. In particular, Iran did not want to be hit.”

“We’re talking at the request of Iran,” he said. “Backed by Saudi Arabia. Backed by UAE. Backed by Qatar, in particular, but many others also. Many countries called…”

“They all wanted to give this a last chance. This is their last chance. This is not something that, if it doesn’t happen… This is the last chance for them to sign a good document.”

The talks include reaching an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said, but more importantly, on the “denuclearization of Iran.”

What happens next, of course, remains to be seen.

Since the joint U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28, Trump has made no shortage of threats, including a memorable prediction in April that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Trump called off that attack and declared a two-week suspension of hostilities for talks, as the Associated Press reported.

Since then, other moments have come and gone, including a “memo of understanding” in June that was supposed to bring an end to hostilities not only between the U.S. and Iran in the Persian Gulf, but also between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. (It didn’t.)

On Monday, according to The Hill, Trump said he wanted to give Iran’s leadership a chance to avoid “decapitation.”

“I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,” he said, The Hill reported. “Very tough to do what we have planned, still planned. We’ll see what happens.”

“I’m very proud of the fact that I will give people, I’ll give people a chance.”

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