President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the America Business Forum at the Kaseya Center on Nov. 5, 2025, in Miami, Florida.
Trump Says 'At Least $2,000' in Tariff Dividends 'Will Be Paid to Everyone'

 By Jack Davis  November 10, 2025 at 7:59am
If the courts let him, President Donald Trump wants to share the fruits of his tariff victories with the American people.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place,” Trump wrote.

Trump then noted how individual Americans will share in the income from tariffs.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, during the high tide of the Department of Government Efficiency’s groundbreaking work to reduce federal waste, Trump floated the concept of giving out payments from what DOGE had saved.

During Trump’s first term, he approved stimulus checks to offset the impact of COVID on the economy.

Could you use a $2,000 tariff dividend check?

The White House said Sunday that the tariffs were important to the country.

“The Administration is committed to putting this money to good use for the American people,” a White House official told The Wall Street Journal.

However, Trump is currently facing a case before the Supreme Court in which his authority to set tariffs without going through Congress is being questioned.

Tariff revenues totaled $23.9 billion in May, $28 billion in June, and $29 billion in July. During fiscal 2025, which ended Sept. 30, the federal government took in $215.2 billion from tariffs, according to Fox Business.

Since fiscal year 2026 began Oct. 1, $35.9 billion in tariffs has been collected.

As noted by The New York Times, raising revenue is within the purview of Congress.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer said the tariffs are in fact raising revenue but are a weapon in Trump’s waging of foreign affairs, which is the executive branch’s turf.

“These are regulatory tariffs,” Sauer said. “They are not revenue-raising tariffs. The fact that they raise revenue is only incidental. The tariffs would be most effective, so to speak, if no person ever paid them.”

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated that he appeared to get the point, noting how Trump was wielding tariffs “to help settle the Russian-Ukraine war.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




