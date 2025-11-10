Trump Says 'At Least $2,000' in Tariff Dividends 'Will Be Paid to Everyone'

If the courts let him, President Donald Trump wants to share the fruits of his tariff victories with the American people.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place,” Trump wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump confirms $2,000 dividend checks for Americans, funded by tariffs and excluding the wealthy. pic.twitter.com/hvgYmc78JY — 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽ø 🇺🇲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 (@TrumpUpdateHQ) November 9, 2025

Trump then noted how individual Americans will share in the income from tariffs.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, during the high tide of the Department of Government Efficiency’s groundbreaking work to reduce federal waste, Trump floated the concept of giving out payments from what DOGE had saved.

During Trump’s first term, he approved stimulus checks to offset the impact of COVID on the economy.

Could you use a $2,000 tariff dividend check? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1217 Votes) No: 2% (24 Votes)

The White House said Sunday that the tariffs were important to the country.

“The Administration is committed to putting this money to good use for the American people,” a White House official told The Wall Street Journal.

However, Trump is currently facing a case before the Supreme Court in which his authority to set tariffs without going through Congress is being questioned.

Tariff revenues totaled $23.9 billion in May, $28 billion in June, and $29 billion in July. During fiscal 2025, which ended Sept. 30, the federal government took in $215.2 billion from tariffs, according to Fox Business.

Since fiscal year 2026 began Oct. 1, $35.9 billion in tariffs has been collected.

As noted by The New York Times, raising revenue is within the purview of Congress.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer said the tariffs are in fact raising revenue but are a weapon in Trump’s waging of foreign affairs, which is the executive branch’s turf.

“These are regulatory tariffs,” Sauer said. “They are not revenue-raising tariffs. The fact that they raise revenue is only incidental. The tariffs would be most effective, so to speak, if no person ever paid them.”

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated that he appeared to get the point, noting how Trump was wielding tariffs “to help settle the Russian-Ukraine war.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.