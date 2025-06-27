Trump Says 'I Like That Guy' After Cameraman Catches Entire Press Room Off Guard by Interrupting Briefing

A cameraman in the White House press briefing room Friday broke the normal adversarial back-and-forth between the media and the administration to voice his support for President Donald Trump.

A reporter began to ask Trump a question, noting that in May, there had been zero illegal aliens released into the country at the southern border.

“Did everyone hear that? Zero,” the president responded, at which point a cameraman in the room called out, “Trump 2028!”

“Who is that guy? I like him,” Trump said. He then noted the man was working the cameras.

🚨 LMAO! After a reporter mentioned there are ZERO crossings at the border, a cameraman screamed “TRUMP 2028” in the briefing room TRUMP: “Who is that guy?! I like him!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JbLmfWtn3d — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 27, 2025

Trump appeared to enjoy his interchange with the media on Friday, with plenty of good news to cover.

President Trump: “Should we keep this going?” Press: “YES!!!” President Trump: “This is the opposite of Biden!” TRANSPARENCY! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2XCxfKDCkl — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 27, 2025

The president began the briefing by highlighting the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the birthright citizenship case, Trump v. CASA.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, concluding that district court judges lack the authority to issue universal nationwide injunctions.

“When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too,” she concluded.

Trump began his remarks to the media, saying, “This was a big one, wasn’t it? This was a big decision. Amazing decision. One that we’re very happy about.”

‘We’ve been hit with more nationwide injunctions than took place during the entire 20th century,” he noted.

Look at these statistics on national injunctions imposed by District Court judges from a recent Harvard Law Review article. 67% of all injunctions this century came against President Trump in his first term and 92% were imposed by Democrat-appointed judges. HT @bhweingarten… pic.twitter.com/X8ytux5g4i — Eric Teetsel (@EricTeetsel) March 19, 2025

“Thanks to this decision, we can now promptly file to proceed with numerous policies that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis,” Trump said.

Supreme Court Monumental Victory 🇺🇸 “Thanks to this decision, we can now promptly file to proceed with numerous policies that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis.” – @POTUS pic.twitter.com/tdFqP0ESVz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 27, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters that liberal district court judges from just a few jurisdictions had issued dozens of injunctions, stymieing most of Trump’s policy initiatives.

“They turned district courts into the imperial judiciary,” she said.

“To put this in perspective, there are 94 federal judicial districts,” Bondi continued, “[and] 35 out of the 40 opinions with nationwide injunctions came from five liberal districts in this country.

“These injunctions have blocked our policies from tariffs, to military readiness, to immigration, to foreign affairs, fraud, abuse, and many other issues.”

Trump also touted the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling, upholding the right of parents to opt out their elementary-age children from LGBT curriculum.

PARENTAL RIGHTS ARE BACK!@POTUS: “I think the ruling was a great ruling, and I think it’s a great ruling for parents… they lost control of the schools. They lost control of their child, and this is a tremendous victory for parents.” pic.twitter.com/zSHZC1BySf — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 27, 2025

“I think the ruling was a great ruling, and I think it’s a great ruling for parents … They lost control of the schools. They lost control of their child, and this is a tremendous victory for parents,” he said.

Trump added that he was surprised the case had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to get a ruling in favor of parents.

