President Donald Trump has never been afraid to wade into the waters of public controversies and conversations.

That includes commenting on the high-profile death of convicted sex offender and alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died last year in a New York jail. Authorities concluded the 66-year-old financier hanged himself in a jail cell.

If you’ve ever been on the internet, you know that a great many people don’t buy the official line — in fact, you might be among them.

The entire saga of his arrest and death while in custody was very bizarre, so it’s healthy for a public eager for answers to ask questions.

Epstein’s former lover and alleged criminal associate and fellow human trafficker, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, is in a New York jail cell, so the strange death of Epstein is back in the public’s consciousness.

Trump made headlines last month when he said he wished Maxwell well after her arrest and commented he had not followed her case too closely.

The president also mentioned Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who has been connected to Maxwell’s alleged activities.

“I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don’t know. I’m not aware of it,” Trump told reporters last month, according to an official White House transcript.

CNN reported the comment on its website with the headline, “’I wish her well’: Trump’s shocking support for Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Other outlets, too, savaged the president over the remark, ignoring Trump’s long and aggressive crusade against human trafficking.

He was asked about that comment during an interview this week with “Axios on HBO,” and he refused to back down.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan asked Trump about the Maxwell comment and his past run-ins with the wealthy Briton, and the president fired back with a quick reply.

“Her friend or boyfriend, [Epstein] was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She’s now in jail,” Trump told Swan.

“Yeah, I wish her well,” he said. “I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well.”

“Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty,” Trump said.

“Her boyfriend died in jail and people are still trying to figure out, how did it happen? Was it suicide? Was he killed?” he said.

“I’m not looking for anything bad for her,” Trump said. “I’m not looking bad for anybody.”

The Sun reported last month that Maxwell not only believes Epstein was murdered but fears she might meet a similar fate.

“Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” a person reportedly close to Maxwell told the British tabloid.

While commenting on subjects such as the manner of Epstein’s death and Maxwell’s potential fate might be viewed by some as taboo for a president, Trump signaled he shares an interest with the public in finding the truth.

He also apparently joins many, many people in being at least moderately skeptical of the official government answer about the death of Epstein.

The president at least did not rule out the possibility that something more sinister might have happened.

As we’ve seen throughout his term in office, Trump has good reason to be skeptical of government agencies, even if he is the head of state.

But the health of Maxwell, in the short term, could answer a great many questions about Epstein and other affluent individuals who are accused of committing atrocities against children.

Anyone with even a passing interest in justice should hope Maxwell sees a courtroom as opposed to a morgue.

