Trump Says He May Send Rebate Checks to 'People of a Certain Income Level'

President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is considering issuing rebate checks to some Americans due to the massive revenue surge from tariffs.

“We have so much money coming in,” Trump told reporters from the White House. “We’re thinking about a little rebate.”

He emphasized that his primary goal remains putting the country on a course toward fiscal responsibility.

“But the big thing we want to do is pay down debt,” he said. “But we’re thinking about a rebate.”

As reporters pressed for further details, Trump praised one in particular for starting what he categorized as an important discussion Americans might hear more of.

“That’s a very good question,” he said. “You just made a lot of news.”

He concluded, “We’re thinking about a rebate because we have so much money coming in from tariffs that a little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice.”

Trump returned to the White House in January for his second term and has aggressively pursued his “America First” trade policy.

The Washington Times reported last month that the federal government had collected more than $106 billion in tariff revenue since Trump took office.

According to the outlet, $81.5 billion of that revenue stems from new tariffs placed on imported goods during Trump’s second term.

The Department of Homeland Security called the numbers evidence of the president’s trade strategy in action.

Trump previously previewed the data during a press conference.

“They have so much money coming in,” he said.

He described a phone call with a senior official who said the federal ledger was “a mess” due to unusually high revenues.

Trump said he instructed the official to check the tariffs column.

“He calls me back two hours later and says, ‘You’re right,’” the president recalled.

Trump added that the economic benefits go beyond revenue.

“We have companies coming in, factories coming in,” he said.

