Trump Says MSNBC Has Committed an 'Unpardonable Sin' and Must Pay the Price

President Donald Trump is no stranger to waging battles on multiple fronts.

It appears he’s about to add yet another.

The president took to his Truth Social platform to offer his thoughts on the firing of now-former MSNBC talking head Joy Reid.

And given Reid’s history of inflaming race-based topics, particularly ones involving Trump, one would’ve likely assumed Trump would be celebratory on Truth.

Instead, the primary resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. took a decidedly different tack — beginning with his very first word:

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” Trump posted in his opening salvo.

The president would continue about Reid: “Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there.”

Echoing Trump’s sentiment, Reid does appear to have been let go, at least in part due to her poor ratings.

2) Nielsen Media Research data shows that viewership for the ReidOut show has crashed 50% since Trump won the election. The latest cable news ratings as of Feb. 20 show that MSNBC was ahead of CNN but well behind Fox News in the prime-time news race. pic.twitter.com/jPx3yCggOk — 247AG (@247dotAg) February 23, 2025

(Fox News is still the ratings king when it comes to both of its competitors, MSNBC and CNN.)

Trump’s ire didn’t end with Reid.

The president promptly took the proverbial hatchet to various other faces of MSNBC.

“Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show,” Trump continued. “Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid.

“Then there’s, of course, the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton, who has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television. What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air?”

Trump then echoed an oft-repeated accusation that swathes of the titanic cable news industry, including CNN, MSNBC and ABC News, are just a glorified propaganda mouthpiece for the Democrats.

“This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party,” Trump wrote in his Truth post. “They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country.

“Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!”

While Trump didn’t specify how exactly MSNBC “should be forced to pay vast sums of money,” the president has a fairly strong track record of getting large sums of money from news outlets via litigation.

