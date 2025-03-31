Trump Says Multiple 'Terrorists Who Attacked' One of His Properties Have Been Apprehended

President Donald Trump said Sunday that a property of his in Scotland was the target of an apparent vandalism incident.

Red paint was sprayed on at least one of the buildings and other structures March 8 at the Trump Turnberry golf course, while someone dug up one green and painted “Gaza is not for sale” on another green, according to a report from the BBC.

Photos of the damage also showed other pro-Palestine and anti-Trump slogans painted in red.

Law enforcement officials have charged a 33-year-old man over the damage. He was arrested March 12 but was later released, Newsweek reported. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday in connection with the charges.

Police also arrested a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman over the vandalism, the BBC reported.

🚨⛳️👮‍♂️ #NEW: Trump Turnberry was the target of Pro-PaIestine activists. The iconic golf course saw several greens dug up, “G@za is Not 4Sale” sprayed across one green and buildings spray painted. What should the punishment be for this? pic.twitter.com/xmnsOcmuza — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 8, 2025

Trump reacted to the attack on Truth Social by noting that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer informed him that “they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland.”

“They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly. The three people who did this are in prison,” Trump added.

“You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement,” he continued.

The attack came days before another incident at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, also known as Trump Doonbeg, according to a report from Newsweek.

Palestinian flags were planted on the grounds, which were also dug up.

The vandalism occurred on the same day that Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin met with Trump at the White House ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Gardaí, the Irish police force, is currently investigating the incident.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward,” a spokesperson told Newsweek.

“In particular, they are appealing to anyone who was in the West Clare area between approximately 5 p.m. and midnight and may have video footage, including dashcam, to make this available to them.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Doonbeg property added to the outlet that “this was a childish, criminal act, but the incredible team at Trump Doonbeg will ensure it does not impact business.

“We have the greatest course anywhere in the world, and we are so proud of the tremendous success,” the statement added. “We look forward to a great season ahead.”

Beyond properties owned by Trump, various Tesla dealerships and facilities have been targeted for vandalism and arson across the United States, apparently because Tesla chief executive Elon Musk is assisting the Trump administration with government efficiency efforts.

