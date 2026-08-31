President Donald Trump promised on Sunday that “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker will be reported to the Federal Communications Commission for saying his endorsements this election season have produced “mixed results.”

Appearing on the Washington, D.C., NBC affiliate WRC-TV over the weekend, Welker acknowledged that Trump will “loom large over these midterms. There is no doubt about that.”

However, she added, “He, of course, has endorsed a slate of candidates in the primaries. He’s had some mixed results, but most recently, his pick of Senator Darline Graham, of course, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was successful in her primary battle, so now she takes on Dr. Annie Andrews in South Carolina.”

“But this broader question: ‘What impact will President Trump have on the midterms?’ He is urging Republicans and voters to go out and vote like he’s on the ballot. And that could cut both ways, particularly in some of these battleground states and battleground districts, in part because of the backdrop,” Welker said.

She contended that the Iran War has caused Trump’s approval ratings to be at their lowest point for his second term. Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll has the president’s approval rating at 42 percent, down from a high of 53 percent when he took office in January 2025. His numbers are slightly improved from July, when they reached a second-term low of 40 percent.

Here’s Kristen Welker ending her career by saying Trump has “mixed results” with his endorsements. => https://t.co/KLoNuUgJsC pic.twitter.com/YQAkNRa7pM — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) August 31, 2026

Should NBC’s Kristin Welker be punished? Yes No

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Trump responded via Truth Social on Sunday, writing, “Kristen Welker, the Unpopular ‘Hostess’ of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has ‘mixed results’ on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S. Senate, and 98% for the U.S. House, recently and over the longterm.”

“Results are attached. Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment,” he added.

Kristen Welker, the Unpopular “Hostess” of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has “mixed results” on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/0Xwt7Wiinv — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 30, 2026

“Unfortunately, she is not the only one. The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything ‘TRUMP.’ Their new weapon is to say that my 99% SUCCESS Rate on Endorsements, 100% on Senatorial Endorsements (Many of whom were not even given a shot of winning until I Endorsed!), is either a mixed result, or not very good. In actuality, it is, without question, the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics,” Trump said.

In the case of Graham, Trump noted that she was behind in polling to U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, and would have lost in the runoff without his endorsement.

The president concluded, “The Press is a Disgrace to our Nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously.”

Appearing on Fox News Sunday night, Trump reiterated that his endorsement record is very good. “On the races that count, I’m at just about 100 percent,” he said.

Fox News: Donald Trump reviews his endorsement win rate Senate: 🟢 100%

House: 🟢 98%

Governor: 🟢 76% Total: 🟢 97% pic.twitter.com/nTwJWybEkd — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 31, 2026

The Disney Company filed a lawsuit against the FCC earlier this month, claiming that ABC’s “The View” has had to be “more circumspect” in the content it chooses to air due to “escalating pressures” from the agency.

In May, FCC Commissioner Carr asked the public to weigh in on whether “The View” truly qualifies as a news program and therefore is not subject to broadcast laws requiring it to provide access to differing political views.

The Media Research Center determined that in 2025, “The View” had 128 left-leaning guests and only two conservatives.

Additionally, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts criticized Carr during a congressional hearing in December for pressuring ABC to take disciplinary action against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September.

The host falsely claimed just days after Kirk’s death that his alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was “MAGA.”

Markey spent several minutes during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing trying to build the case that Carr has used his position as FCC chairman to censor speech critical of the Trump administration or conservatives.

Carr pointed out that under federal law, broadcast networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS are to operate in the “public interest, convenience, and necessity.” Cable news networks, such as Fox News or CNN, are not subject to that law.

Markey charged, “Chairman Carr, you are not reinvigorating the public interest standard; you are weaponizing the public interest standard.”

Carr answered, “My job is to enforce the law as passed by Congress that includes a public interest standard. Broadcast TV is fundamentally different than any other media.”

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