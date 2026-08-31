Share
News
Journalist Kristen Welker arrives for the funeral service for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham outside the Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Journalist Kristen Welker arrives for the funeral service for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham outside the Washington National Cathedral on July 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Says NBC's Kristen Welker 'Will Be Reported to the FCC for Rebuke or Punishment' After 'Purposeful Inaccuracy'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 31, 2026 at 9:55am
Share

President Donald Trump promised on Sunday that “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker will be reported to the Federal Communications Commission for saying his endorsements this election season have produced “mixed results.”

Appearing on the Washington, D.C., NBC affiliate WRC-TV over the weekend, Welker acknowledged that Trump will “loom large over these midterms. There is no doubt about that.”

However, she added, “He, of course, has endorsed a slate of candidates in the primaries. He’s had some mixed results, but most recently, his pick of Senator Darline Graham, of course, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was successful in her primary battle, so now she takes on Dr. Annie Andrews in South Carolina.”

“But this broader question: ‘What impact will President Trump have on the midterms?’ He is urging Republicans and voters to go out and vote like he’s on the ballot. And that could cut both ways, particularly in some of these battleground states and battleground districts, in part because of the backdrop,” Welker said.

She contended that the Iran War has caused Trump’s approval ratings to be at their lowest point for his second term. Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll has the president’s approval rating at 42 percent, down from a high of 53 percent when he took office in January 2025. His numbers are slightly improved from July, when they reached a second-term low of 40 percent.

Should NBC’s Kristin Welker be punished?

Trump responded via Truth Social on Sunday, writing, “Kristen Welker, the Unpopular ‘Hostess’ of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has ‘mixed results’ on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S. Senate, and 98% for the U.S. House, recently and over the longterm.”

“Results are attached. Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment,” he added.

“Unfortunately, she is not the only one. The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything ‘TRUMP.’ Their new weapon is to say that my 99% SUCCESS Rate on Endorsements, 100% on Senatorial Endorsements (Many of whom were not even given a shot of winning until I Endorsed!), is either a mixed result, or not very good. In actuality, it is, without question, the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics,” Trump said.

Related:
Hegseth Responds to Rumored 2028 Presidential Run

In the case of Graham, Trump noted that she was behind in polling to U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, and would have lost in the runoff without his endorsement.

The president concluded, “The Press is a Disgrace to our Nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously.”

Appearing on Fox News Sunday night, Trump reiterated that his endorsement record is very good. “On the races that count, I’m at just about 100 percent,” he said.

The Disney Company filed a lawsuit against the FCC earlier this month, claiming that ABC’s “The View” has had to be “more circumspect” in the content it chooses to air due to “escalating pressures” from the agency.

In May, FCC Commissioner Carr asked the public to weigh in on whether “The View” truly qualifies as a news program and therefore is not subject to broadcast laws requiring it to provide access to differing political views.

The Media Research Center determined that in 2025, “The View” had 128 left-leaning guests and only two conservatives.

Additionally, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts criticized Carr during a congressional hearing in December for pressuring ABC to take disciplinary action against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September.

The host falsely claimed just days after Kirk’s death that his alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was “MAGA.”

Markey spent several minutes during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing trying to build the case that Carr has used his position as FCC chairman to censor speech critical of the Trump administration or conservatives.

Carr pointed out that under federal law, broadcast networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS are to operate in the “public interest, convenience, and necessity.” Cable news networks, such as Fox News or CNN, are not subject to that law.

Markey charged, “Chairman Carr, you are not reinvigorating the public interest standard; you are weaponizing the public interest standard.”

Carr answered, “My job is to enforce the law as passed by Congress that includes a public interest standard. Broadcast TV is fundamentally different than any other media.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Democrats Call in Obama in Bid to Narrow Fundraising Gap as Midterms Approach
Trump Says NBC's Kristen Welker 'Will Be Reported to the FCC for Rebuke or Punishment' After 'Purposeful Inaccuracy'
Watch: Dems' New 'Anti-Zionism' Is Really Anti-Semitism, And It Only Takes 30 Seconds for Biggest Game Streamer in the World to Explain It
Local Pennsylvania Official Accuses Gov. Shapiro of Major 'Measles Deaths' Deception
Watch: Hegseth Rights Another Biden Wrong - Upgrades Abbey Gate Heroes' Awards After Previous Admin Wrongly Downgraded Them
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation