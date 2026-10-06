Share
Premium
Fact Check
President Donald Trump arrives onstage for a campaign rally in the Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama Friday in Mobile, Alabama.
Premium
President Donald Trump arrives onstage for a campaign rally in the Mitchell Center at the University of South Alabama Friday in Mobile, Alabama. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Says the New York Times Is Lying About His Ohio Rally, and That He Has Proof

 By Randy DeSoto  October 5, 2026 at 5:56pm
Share

President Donald Trump took issue with The New York Times reporting that one of his recent rallies leading into the midterm elections had many empty seats.

Trump posted Monday on Truth Social, “The Fake News New York Times ‘reported’ on my Great, PACKED Rally in Ohio that, ‘the place was not full. Some upper sections were almost completely empty.’ In actuality, thousands of people were unable to get in. The Arena was totally MAXED OUT, including all upper sections.”

The president’s quote appears to be from a Friday story by the Times’ Shawn McCreesh, reporting from an event Trump held that day in Mobile, Alabama.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Says the New York Times Is Lying About His Ohio Rally, and That He Has Proof
Muslim Flydubai Hijack Suspect Cited Quran, Repeatedly Called for Women to Be Abused, Slapped, Bashed in Head
Look: Grok AI Leaves Only 1 Out of 40 Standing When Asked to 'Remove the Fake Gods' from Image
Watch: Letitia James Has No Answer When Reporter Points Out Big Problem with Her Cornell Move
GOP Senator's Confrontational, Profanity-Laced Text Messages to Trump Revealed in New Book
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation