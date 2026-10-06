Trump Says the New York Times Is Lying About His Ohio Rally, and That He Has Proof

President Donald Trump took issue with The New York Times reporting that one of his recent rallies leading into the midterm elections had many empty seats.

Trump posted Monday on Truth Social, “The Fake News New York Times ‘reported’ on my Great, PACKED Rally in Ohio that, ‘the place was not full. Some upper sections were almost completely empty.’ In actuality, thousands of people were unable to get in. The Arena was totally MAXED OUT, including all upper sections.”

The president’s quote appears to be from a Friday story by the Times’ Shawn McCreesh, reporting from an event Trump held that day in Mobile, Alabama.

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