Trump Says He Has 'No Choice' But to Lock People Up if He Returns to White House 'Because They're Doing It to Us'

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he might have no choice but to use the resources of the federal government to go after people who are using the justice system against him if he is re-elected next year.

The former president joined conservative radio host Glenn Beck on his daily radio show to discuss the subject of the indictments against him.

During the interview, Beck asked him about his decision not to appoint a special prosecutor to look at Hillary Clinton after his 2016 election win over her.

“You said in 2016, you know, ‘Lock her up,’” Beck recalled.

He continued, “And then when you became president, you said, ‘We don’t do that in America. That’s just not the right thing to do. That’s what they’re doing.’”

Beck then asked Trump, “Do you regret not locking her up, and if you’re president again, will you lock people up?”

Trump explained that due to the politicization of the system against him, he might have no choice but to fight fire with fire.

“Well, I’ll give you an example. Uh, the answer is you have no choice because they’re doing it to us,” Trump said.

He continued:

“I always had such great respect for the office of the president — the presidency and but the office of the president.”

“And I never hit Biden as hard as I could have, and then I heard he was trying to indict me. And it was him that was doing it.”

Trump then insulted Biden’s intellect and accused him of directing the Justice Department to go after him.

“I don’t think he’s sharp enough to think about much, but he was there and he was probably the one giving the order,” Trump said of Biden. “But he was, you know, hard to believe that he even thinks about that because he’s gone.”

Trump said Biden is behind all four of his indictments, including those in New York and in Georgia.

He also said the two DAs behind the state incitements had coordinated with each other.

“I don’t know if you know this, he put his top person into the office of the Manhattan district attorney,” Trump said of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. “They’ve been in total coordination with Fani Willis.”

Trump also said the case of E. Jean Carroll, the woman who accused him of sexual assault in the 1990s, was also motivated by politics.

“The woman that I never met, that they accused me of rape, that’s being run by a Democrat — a Democrat operative, and paid for by the Democrat Party,” he told Beck. “You know, so many of these days, I have a couple of other lawsuits all funded against me by the Democrats.”

He added, “These are sick people. These are evil people.”

Trump concluded that the indictments against him have backfired on Democrats and have helped him in the polls.

He also said Democrats have become everything they accused him of being.

“I’m like a kind person by comparison. They’re calling for death,” Trump said. “These are sick people, but the public gets it.”

