Trump Says He Has 'No Choice' But to Seek Death Penalty in Every D.C. Murder Case as Crime in City Plummets

President Donald Trump told reporters during a Tuesday Cabinet meeting that he has “no choice” but to seek the death penalty for anyone who commits murder within the nation’s capital.

The commander-in-chief was discussing how his administration is working to reduce crime in Washington, D.C., since he ordered a federal takeover of the city’s police and deployed National Guard troops earlier this month.

He also briefly spoke about education before quickly pivoting to the use of capital punishment.

“Anybody murders something in the capital, capital punishment,” Trump said. “Capital, capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, D.C., we’re going to be seeking the death penalty.”

“That’s a very strong preventative,” he continued. “I don’t know if we’re ready for it in this country. But we have no choice.”

Trump added, “States are going to have to make their own decision.”

He then referenced Iris Tao of The Epoch Times, who was assaulted in the capital and who shared her story with the Cabinet.

“If somebody kills somebody, like you could have been killed,” he said pointing at Tao, “very lucky you didn’t get killed, it’s the death penalty.”

Crime has plummeted in the two weeks since Trump made safety in D.C. a top priority.

It’s impossible to deny that the added National Guard presence, federal resources, and the president’s no-nonsense attitude have made local criminals think twice before acting.

The city also experienced a 12-day streak without a murder, and saw law enforcement make over 1,000 arrests, Fox News reported.

Trump is known for calling his enemies’ bluff and floating harsh consequences as a deterrent. He’s done it with tariffs and trade, immigration, and even amongst warring nations.

This tactic has produced hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. investments and resulted in several high-profile peace deals. It’s also generated greater respect from American allies and enemies alike.

If Trump were to institute the death penalty in D.C., however, it would immediately be challenged in court. The federal government has a 30-day clock regarding control of the city’s police, unless Congress extends it.

If Congress greenlights an extension, Trump could keep his reforms in place and fight any challenges all the way to the Supreme Court.

Or, he could extend federal control without Congress’ approval and take his chances by arguing that a “national emergency” dictates further oversight.

Axios reported earlier this month that the commander-in-chief expects Congress to intervene so he won’t have to address that issue. But for now, the fate of the city remains up in the air.

Whatever the outcome, Trump’s plan is resonating with voters.

A recent poll conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed Trump having a 45 percent nationwide approval rating, representing the best numbers he’s had from this survey throughout his entire presidency.

It also showed a whopping 55 percent of respondents think it’s “acceptable for the U.S. military and National Guard to assist local police in large cities,” while 80 percent of Americans believe crime continues to be a major issue in large cities.

These victories are merely a result of common sense, decisive judgment, and a projection of strength. It’s making the nation safer, voters are happy, and success in the capital could result in similar takeovers in other crime-ridden cities that refuse to enforce the law.

