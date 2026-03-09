Share
President Donald Trump, seen in a 2024 photo, made the remarks in a telephone interview with a news reporter. (Clive Mason / Getty Images)

Trump Says Objectives in Iran Are Essentially 'Complete,' Hints Operation Might Be Winding Down

 By Johnathan Jones  March 9, 2026 at 2:31pm
President Donald Trump said Monday that combat operations against Iran may already be nearing their end.

The president made the comments during a phone interview reported by CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang in a thread posted Monday afternoon on social media platform X.

Trump said the conflict that began just days ago under Operation Epic Fury has already accomplished much of what the United States set out to do.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump told Jiang.

“They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” the president said.

Trump also said the operation is moving far faster than he originally anticipated.

According to Jiang’s report, the president said the United States is “very far” ahead of the initial four- to five-week timeline he had initially estimated.

The remarks come a little more than a week after Trump authorized large-scale airstrikes across Iran in a joint effort with Israel.

Operation Epic Fury began Feb. 28 with coordinated strikes on Iranian military facilities, missile capabilities, naval forces, leadership compounds, and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran’s longtime supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khameni, died on the first day of the strikes.

Trump also addressed the emergence of a new Iranian supreme leader.

When asked about Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump declined to send any message.

“I have no message for him. None whatsoever,” Trump said.

Trump also touched on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow shipping route is one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Trump noted that ships are currently moving through the passage.

He said he is “thinking about taking it over.”

The president also shared his assessment of Iran’s ability to continue to fight after U.S. military and IDF bombers decimated the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

“They’ve shot everything they have to shoot,” Trump said. “And they better not try anything cute, or it’s going to be the end of that country.”

The Strait of Hormuz has been essentially shut down for more than a week, which has contributed to spikes in gas prices across the country and the world.

