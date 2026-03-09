Trump Says Objectives in Iran Are Essentially 'Complete,' Hints Operation Might Be Winding Down

President Donald Trump said Monday that combat operations against Iran may already be nearing their end.

The president made the comments during a phone interview reported by CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang in a thread posted Monday afternoon on social media platform X.

Trump said the conflict that began just days ago under Operation Epic Fury has already accomplished much of what the United States set out to do.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump told Jiang.

“They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” the president said.

Trump also said the operation is moving far faster than he originally anticipated.

Asked about Iran’s new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who Trump has openly criticized, he said, “I have no message for him. None, whatsoever.” Trump said he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei, but he did not elaborate. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 9, 2026

According to Jiang’s report, the president said the United States is “very far” ahead of the initial four- to five-week timeline he had initially estimated.

The remarks come a little more than a week after Trump authorized large-scale airstrikes across Iran in a joint effort with Israel.

Operation Epic Fury began Feb. 28 with coordinated strikes on Iranian military facilities, missile capabilities, naval forces, leadership compounds, and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran’s longtime supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khameni, died on the first day of the strikes.

Trump also addressed the emergence of a new Iranian supreme leader.

When asked about Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump declined to send any message.

“I have no message for him. None whatsoever,” Trump said.

Trump also touched on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow shipping route is one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Trump noted that ships are currently moving through the passage.

He said he is “thinking about taking it over.”

As for the Straight of Hormuz, Trump noted that ships are moving through now, but he is “thinking about taking it over.” Trump warned Iran, “They’ve shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it’s going to be the end of that country.” — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 9, 2026

The president also shared his assessment of Iran’s ability to continue to fight after U.S. military and IDF bombers decimated the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

“They’ve shot everything they have to shoot,” Trump said. “And they better not try anything cute, or it’s going to be the end of that country.”

The Strait of Hormuz has been essentially shut down for more than a week, which has contributed to spikes in gas prices across the country and the world.

