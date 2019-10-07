Trump Says Pelosi Also Guilty of Treason, Must 'Be Immediately Impeached'

President Donald Trump argued on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be the one being impeached for engaging in “high crimes” and “even treason.”

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan ‘Whistleblower’ & lawyer,” Trump tweeted.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”

….This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly “Colluded” with them, must all be immediately Impeached! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

TRENDING: Biden Loses His Cool on Camera, Berates Reporter Over Ukraine 'Conflict of Interest' Question

Pelosi may have revealed during a recent interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that she knew of the contents the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before Trump made the transcript public.

“He told me it was perfect,” the California Democrat said. “There was nothing in the call. But I know what was in the call. I mean, it was in the public domain.”

But it wasn’t in the public domain. Trump did not release the call transcript until Sept. 25, four days after initial reports about the call broke.

Pelosi’s spokeswoman told Fox News that the speaker was referring to media coverage of the call and that she did not become aware of the contents of the whistleblower complaint or the transcript before they were released.

Do you think Pelosi and Schiff are betraying the oath of their office to uphold the Constitution? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (4475 Votes) 2% (87 Votes)

However, an Aug. 28 tweet by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California strengthens the case that Pelosi had knowledge of the call before the transcript and complaint came out.

In it, Schiff, whom Pelosi has named point man on the impeachment inquiry, essentially communicated the heart of the whistleblower’s complaint.

“Trump is withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent,” he wrote.

Trump is withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent. It doesn’t take a stable genius to see the magnitude of this conflict. Or how destructive it is to our national security. https://t.co/X4yhTS2q1Z — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 29, 2019

RELATED: 'Bias Kills Investigations:' Trey Gowdy Fires Off on Lying Schiff

The congressman said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Sept. 17, “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to.”

Both The New York Times and The Washington Post reported the whistleblower had reached out to Schiff’s office and spoke to one of his staff members before filing the complaint in mid-August.

The Post’s fact-checker awarded Schiff “Four Pinocchios” on Friday for his deception.

Schiff has also received criticism for his opening statement at an Intelligence Committee hearing last month, during which he offered what he later called a “parody” of what Trump said on his July 25 call with Zelensky.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise posted an effective compilation video last week showing some of Schiff’s high-profile lies to the media about Trump.

Proven liar Adam Schiff is running the Democrats’ impeachment scheme against @realDonaldTrump. Schiff’s Record:- Collusion evidence myths- Fabricated call transcript- Secret dealings with the whistleblower Where does it stop? And when will he be held accountable? pic.twitter.com/wzCrrWY7qQ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 4, 2019

Scalise’s video also hit Pelosi for lying when she told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Schiff used “the president’s own words” during his opening statement.

Stephanopoulos corrected her: “Those weren’t the president’s words. They were an interpretation of the president’s words. They’re saying [Schiff] made this up.”

“He did not make it up,” Pelosi insisted.

In another statement by the speaker that truly strained credulity regarding the impeachment inquiry, she said during a joint news conference with Schiff on Thursday, “We want to be fair as we go forward, and we couldn’t be better served than by the leadership of our Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.”

Now, that is truly a whopper.

During that same news conference, after referencing the Constitution dozens of times, Pelosi said that Trump must “exonerate” himself, which of course is an unconstitutional demand.

What about innocent until proven guilty, which multiple provisions of the Constitution are there to protect?

Trump is right.

Nothing could be clearer than that Pelosi, Schiff and the Democrats are engaging in a purely partisan attempt to take down the duly elected president.

While members of Congress can’t be impeached per se, they can be removed from leadership positions and voted out of office, which hopefully the American people will make happen in 2020.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.