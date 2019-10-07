SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Trump Says Pelosi Also Guilty of Treason, Must 'Be Immediately Impeached'

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images; Zach Gibson / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be the one facing an impeachment inquiry. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images; Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 7, 2019 at 1:10pm
Print

President Donald Trump argued on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be the one being impeached for engaging in “high crimes” and “even treason.”

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan ‘Whistleblower’ & lawyer,” Trump tweeted.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”

TRENDING: Teacher Files Suit After Being Fired - Refused To Compromise on Transgender Pronouns

Pelosi may have revealed during a recent interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that she knew of the contents the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before Trump made the transcript public.

“He told me it was perfect,” the California Democrat said. “There was nothing in the call. But I know what was in the call. I mean, it was in the public domain.”

But it wasn’t in the public domain. Trump did not release the call transcript until Sept. 25, four days after initial reports about the call broke.

Pelosi’s spokeswoman told Fox News that the speaker was referring to media coverage of the call and that she did not become aware of the contents of the whistleblower complaint or the transcript before they were released.

Do you think Pelosi and Schiff are betraying the oath of their office to uphold the Constitution?

However, an Aug. 28 tweet by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California strengthens the case that Pelosi had knowledge of the call before the transcript and complaint came out.

In it, Schiff, whom Pelosi has named point man on the impeachment inquiry, essentially communicated the heart of the whistleblower’s complaint.

“Trump is withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent,” he wrote.

RELATED: Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Schiff 'a Malicious Captain Kangaroo' of Impeachment 'Kangaroo Court'

The congressman said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Sept. 17, “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to.”

Both The New York Times and The Washington Post reported the whistleblower had reached out to Schiff’s office and spoke to one of his staff members before filing the complaint in mid-August.

The Post’s fact-checker awarded Schiff “Four Pinocchios” on Friday for his deception.

Schiff has also received criticism for his opening statement at an Intelligence Committee hearing last month, during which he offered what he later called a “parody” of what Trump said on his July 25 call with Zelensky.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise posted an effective compilation video last week showing some of Schiff’s high-profile lies to the media about Trump.

Scalise’s video also hit Pelosi for lying when she told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Schiff used “the president’s own words” during his opening statement.

Stephanopoulos corrected her: “Those weren’t the president’s words. They were an interpretation of the president’s words. They’re saying [Schiff] made this up.”

“He did not make it up,” Pelosi insisted.

In another statement by the speaker that truly strained credulity regarding the impeachment inquiry, she said during a joint news conference with Schiff on Thursday, “We want to be fair as we go forward, and we couldn’t be better served than by the leadership of our Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.”

Now, that is truly a whopper.

During that same news conference, after referencing the Constitution dozens of times, Pelosi said that Trump must “exonerate” himself, which of course is an unconstitutional demand.

What about innocent until proven guilty, which multiple provisions of the Constitution are there to protect?

Trump is right.

Nothing could be clearer than that Pelosi, Schiff and the Democrats are engaging in a purely partisan attempt to take down the duly elected president.

While members of Congress can’t be impeached per se, they can be removed from leadership positions and voted out of office, which hopefully the American people will make happen in 2020.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Giuliani Says He Won't Testify for House Intel Committee As Long As Schiff Is Around: 'Let Them Hold Me in Contempt'
Hundreds of Police Officers Flood Courtroom as Suspect in 'Brutal' Attack on Cop Is Arraigned
Gold Star Dad: Biden's Comment to Son's Widow Was So Bad I'd Be in Jail if Secret Service Hadn't Been There
Audio Recording Blows Ukraine Scandal Wide Open, Appears To Confirm Ukraine-Hillary Connection
Justice Clarence Thomas Missing from Start of New Supreme Court Term Due to 'Illness'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×