Trump Says He Has a Plan to Solve Ukraine War 'In 24 Hours' if Reelected

Former President Donald Trump said in a Fox interview with Sean Hannity that if reelected in 2024, he would end the war in Ukraine taking less than a day, according to The Hill.

Trump returned to Fox News Monday night to talk about the investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Ron DeSantis’s possible candidacy for the 2024 presidency when he made the comment regarding the conflict in Ukraine, according to The New York Post.

The former president promised that once back in the White House, he would have the problem “solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin.”

“It’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them. Now that’s a year and a half. That’s a long time. I can’t imagine something not happening,” Trump added, according to The Hill.

“The key is the war has to stop now because Ukraine is being obliterated.”

One year has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure, according to the Hill.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 17 “for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

Ukraine condemned Putin’s decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a “nuclear threat” to the country, according to The Hill.

Would Trump handle the Ukraine war better than Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (166 Votes) No: 3% (5 Votes)

“So you’d prefer if you were president, you think you would have a negotiated settlement?” asked Hannity, according to The Hill.

“Within 24 hours,” reiterated the former president.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.