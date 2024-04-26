Trump Says 'Problem' with Biden Is He 'HATES the Palestinians,' Slams Him for Handling of Protests

Because Crooked Joe is really Hateful Joe, the spectacle of anti-Israel protests at U.S. colleges is growing worse by the day, according to former President Donald Trump.

“Crooked Joe Biden would say, constantly, that he ran because of Charlottesville. Well, if that’s the case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a “peanut” compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW,” Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

“And it’s Crooked’s fault because he sends the wrong message every single time. The fact is that Crooked Joe Biden HATES Israel and Hates the Jewish people. The problem is that he HATES the Palestinians even more, and he just doesn’t know what to do!?!?” Trump posted.

Amid Gaza protests, Cal Poly Humboldt closes campus for rest of week – Los Angeles Times https://t.co/cykKzEWwCv — Hector Becerra (@hbecerraLATimes) April 25, 2024

Trump was referencing the 2017 unrest that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, when groups of extreme far-right and white-power protesters clashed with counter-protesters. One woman was killed during the clash.

On Tuesday, Trump lambasted President Biden and the protesters when he arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for his trial on charges of falsifying business records.

“What’s going on at the college level and the colleges — Columbia, NYU and others — is a disgrace,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “And it’s really on Biden. He has the wrong signal. He’s got the wrong tone. He’s got the wrong words. He doesn’t know who he’s backing. And it’s a mess.”

Trump calls university campus protests a ‘disgrace’; slams Biden. “What’s going on at the college level, Columbia, NYU, is a disgrace. And it’s really on Biden. He’s got the wrong signal. He’s got the wrong tone. He doesn’t know who he’s backing.” pic.twitter.com/PNGSVvbWjB — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2024

Do you agree with Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (158 Votes) No: 2% (3 Votes)

“If this were me, they’d be after me so much, but they’re trying to give him a pass,” Trump said. “What’s going on is a disgrace to our country.”

At a recent event, Biden sought to have a foot in both camps, according to The Associated Press.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests,” he said, adding, “I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

So, while our border is broken, and while crime is going up, inflation is up, two wars being fought, and protests throughout our country, Dementia Joe Biden is focused on ensuring men who pretend to be women can use the bathroom next to your daughter. https://t.co/fDVLne45QD — DaringDani1253 (@DSinger1253) April 25, 2024

On Wednesday, Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said Biden is harming Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

“The US is not projecting strength under [Biden’s] leadership, and it’s harming Israel and other countries,” Chikli said.

Each & Every day the Biden-Harris-Obama Alumni Regime confirms they are Anti-Israel! — Vito Esposito🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@MamaMiaNOSharia) April 23, 2024

“He said, ‘Don’t’ at the start of the war — to Hezbollah, as well as Iran. We saw the result,” Chikli said, referring to attacks against Israel.

“If I were an American citizen with the right to vote, I’d vote for Trump and Republicans.”

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.