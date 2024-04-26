Share
News

Trump Says 'Problem' with Biden Is He 'HATES the Palestinians,' Slams Him for Handling of Protests

 By Jack Davis  April 26, 2024
Because Crooked Joe is really Hateful Joe, the spectacle of anti-Israel protests at U.S. colleges is growing worse by the day, according to former President Donald Trump.

“Crooked Joe Biden would say, constantly, that he ran because of Charlottesville. Well, if that’s the case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a “peanut” compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW,” Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

“And it’s Crooked’s fault because he sends the wrong message every single time. The fact is that Crooked Joe Biden HATES Israel and Hates the Jewish people. The problem is that he HATES the Palestinians even more, and he just doesn’t know what to do!?!?” Trump posted.

Trump was referencing the 2017 unrest that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, when groups of extreme far-right and white-power protesters clashed with counter-protesters. One woman was killed during the clash.

On Tuesday, Trump lambasted President Biden and the protesters when he arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for his trial on charges of falsifying business records.

“What’s going on at the college level and the colleges — Columbia, NYU and others — is a disgrace,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “And it’s really on Biden. He has the wrong signal. He’s got the wrong tone. He’s got the wrong words. He doesn’t know who he’s backing. And it’s a mess.”

“If this were me, they’d be after me so much, but they’re trying to give him a pass,” Trump said. “What’s going on is a disgrace to our country.”

At a recent event, Biden sought to have a foot in both camps, according to The Associated Press.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests,” he said, adding, “I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

On Wednesday, Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said Biden is harming Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

“The US is not projecting strength under [Biden’s] leadership, and it’s harming Israel and other countries,” Chikli said.

“He said, ‘Don’t’ at the start of the war — to Hezbollah, as well as Iran. We saw the result,” Chikli said, referring to attacks against Israel.

“If I were an American citizen with the right to vote, I’d vote for Trump and Republicans.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation