Trump Says He Saved the Life of 'Supreme Leader' Khamenei

President Donald Trump on Friday fired back at Iran’s state-sponsored chest-thumping that it chased off America during the recent conflict that ended with Iran’s nuclear program being smashed.

On Thursday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted on X to celebrate “our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime, saying that the U.S. “achieved nothing.”

Another post on X said Iran “delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region.”

The fact that Al-Udeid Air Base was unscathed and Khamenei was only able to emerge from hiding to taunt America because Trump demanded peace sent Trump to Truth Social to respond.

“Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so,” Trump wrote.

“As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life,” Trump wrote.

Well before the end of the conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly shared killing off Khamenei was under discussion within Israel, as noted by ABC. Khamenei recognized his peril by naming three possible successors while he was still in hiding.

Trump noted that he went overboard to avert a final act of damage to Tehran.

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’ In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far,” he wrote.

Trump also noted that he wanted to craft a deal with Iran to wean it away from its angry path, but indicated Iran just slammed the door on that.

“During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery – The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more,” he said.

Trump said Iran needs to shed the bellicose persona it has adopted since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them. They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them – A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them.

“They have no hope, and it will only get worse! I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.27.25 01:09 PM EST pic.twitter.com/YKM69N3TQp — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 27, 2025

In comments Friday, Trump said Khamenie must tell it like it is, according to CNN.

“Look, you’re a man of great faith, man who’s highly respected in this country,” he said. “You have to tell the truth. You got beat to hell, and Israel was beat up, too. They were both beat up, and it was a great time to end it. It was quick.” During a Friday news conference, Trump indicated that if Iran returns to its old ways of enriching uranium, it could face another U.S. bombing attack, according to The Hill. “Sure, without question, absolutely,” Trump said, when asked if he would order another booming raid.

