President Donald Trump suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar had some sort of knowledge of or involvement in the many fraud schemes being reported on in Minnesota.
President Donald Trump suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar had some sort of knowledge of or involvement in the many fraud schemes being reported on in Minnesota.

Trump Says 'Scammer' Ilhan Omar Should Be in Jail or Sent Back to Somalia

 By Jack Davis  February 2, 2026 at 6:45am
President Donald Trump says Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota should either be locked up or sent back to Somalia along with the gaggles of Somali fraudsters uncovered in Minnesota.

“’Scammer’ Illhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump said former President Joe Biden’s minions are complicit in the fraud scenes that targeted federally funded housing and social services programs.

“The Theft and Fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 Billion Dollars originally projected. The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening, and did absolutely nothing about it,” he wrote.

“’Governor’ Waltz is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT. Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

On Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune published a letter sent to the House Oversight Committee by state workers who remained anonymous, indicating that years of concerns about the programs where fraud ran rampant brought either no response or retribution.

Randy Anderson, of Bold North Recovery, which trains people to work with peers, said he started reporting his suspicions in 2022.

“I continued raising concerns for nearly two years, yet no one from any of those agencies reached out to learn more until the media started running stories about the very same issues,” Anderson said.

“To me, that represents a serious failure by the people charged with safeguarding our tax dollars and our most vulnerable communities,” he said.

“For years, we could see this situation coming,” the anonymous letter said.

“We raised concerns about fraud early on. We tried — repeatedly and in good faith — to prevent harm to our colleagues, to vulnerable Minnesotans, and to the integrity of public institutions. We documented risks, escalated warnings, and offered solutions. Those warnings were ignored, dismissed, or met with retaliation,” the letter said.

The letter noted that employees who voiced concerns were threatened and in some cases accused of racism.

As noted by Fox News, Trump has often suggested Omar should be sent packing from America, and said she committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother, a claim she denies.

Trump recently noted on Truth Social that that “the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
