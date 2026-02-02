Trump Says 'Scammer' Ilhan Omar Should Be in Jail or Sent Back to Somalia

President Donald Trump says Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota should either be locked up or sent back to Somalia along with the gaggles of Somali fraudsters uncovered in Minnesota.

“’Scammer’ Illhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump said former President Joe Biden’s minions are complicit in the fraud scenes that targeted federally funded housing and social services programs.

“The Theft and Fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 Billion Dollars originally projected. The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening, and did absolutely nothing about it,” he wrote.

🚨BREAKING: Stephen Miller drops the single greatest fraud operation in United States history. “We believe that the G*dd*mn Ilhan Omar fraud operation in Minnesota is the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars through welfare fraud in American history.” “We believe we’ve… pic.twitter.com/m8mEgn1LSs — Hosna ⚖️ (@DOGEQEEN) January 30, 2026

“’Governor’ Waltz is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT. Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

On Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune published a letter sent to the House Oversight Committee by state workers who remained anonymous, indicating that years of concerns about the programs where fraud ran rampant brought either no response or retribution.

Randy Anderson, of Bold North Recovery, which trains people to work with peers, said he started reporting his suspicions in 2022.

We’re uncovering layer after layer of fraud in Minnesota. Millions in taxpayer dollars are being misused, and officials are ignoring it while hardworking Americans pay the price. pic.twitter.com/1kybmmWXpl — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) January 25, 2026

“I continued raising concerns for nearly two years, yet no one from any of those agencies reached out to learn more until the media started running stories about the very same issues,” Anderson said.

“To me, that represents a serious failure by the people charged with safeguarding our tax dollars and our most vulnerable communities,” he said.

“For years, we could see this situation coming,” the anonymous letter said.

“We raised concerns about fraud early on. We tried — repeatedly and in good faith — to prevent harm to our colleagues, to vulnerable Minnesotans, and to the integrity of public institutions. We documented risks, escalated warnings, and offered solutions. Those warnings were ignored, dismissed, or met with retaliation,” the letter said.

The letter noted that employees who voiced concerns were threatened and in some cases accused of racism.

Ilhan Omar committed fraud to get into America. In many ways, she’s the poster child for the massive fraud ripping through Minnesota. Minnesotans welcomed Somalis with open hearts. They didn’t sign up to get robbed blind. That’s where the outrage belongs! That’s what the… pic.twitter.com/Ylz0Jn3y79 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 29, 2026

As noted by Fox News, Trump has often suggested Omar should be sent packing from America, and said she committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother, a claim she denies.

Trump recently noted on Truth Social that that “the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars.”

