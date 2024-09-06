Trump Says He's Sending Kamala Harris a 'Special' Gift Since She Keeps 'Copying' His Policies

What are Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies that make up her platform? What does she want to accomplish for the country upon taking office?

These are great questions she doesn’t seem to have answers for.

While Harris has been incredibly vague during the select few times she has spoken to the media, the American people have been able to get a few specific policy positions out of her.

She’s spoken about a child tax credit of $6,000 while also pushing for no tax on tips. Those positions should sound familiar because she took them from former President Donald Trump’s campaign. Trump had a hilarious response Thursday during his speech to the Economic Club of New York.

The former president – being aware of his opponent’s tendency to hop on board with his policies – offered to send the vice president a gift so she could wear her support loud and proud: a custom made MAGA hat.

NO TAX ON TIPS: “She [Kamala Harris] is actually copying a lot of my plan, in fact we’re going to send her a MAGA cap.” #copycatKamala #notaxontips Watch #Trump Live: https://t.co/bxxD8whkyg Watch RAV 24/7: https://t.co/aeKhZCtVbe pic.twitter.com/GmDYKJNAMi — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 5, 2024

Trump told his audience, “…and we will have no tax on tips, something which they copied four weeks after I said it. She [Harris] got up [and] said, ‘No tax on tips,’ I said, I just said that.”

He went on to make a further note of the Harris campaign’s tactics.

“She is, actually, copying a lot of my plan, in fact, we’re going to send her a MAGA cap sometime in the next week. We’re having a special one made.”

The statement predictably garnered applause and probably more than a few chuckles.

Trump is spot-on about his opponent as she might as well be a Trump supporter and dawn the appropriate attire.

In offering a more serious critique of the Harris campaign and what her recurring borrowing from Trump actually indicates, her actions show the American people a campaign without a substantial platform.

Harris’ major selling point is, “I am not Donald Trump.”

She adopts his policies to further state, “You can have Trump policies without having Trump.”

Astoundingly, her campaign website still does not list her positions.

While the campaign struggles in the throes of an identity crisis, the voter surprisingly could not say the campaign itself is in crisis.

American historian Allan Lichtman has a penchant for correctly predicting presidential elections and believes Harris will triumph in November.

But, if her policies are taken from Trump, why wouldn’t the voter just choose him?

