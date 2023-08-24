Former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday night he has retired his “crooked Hillary” Clinton moniker and made crooked his branding for President Joe Biden.

Trump chose to do a one-on-one sit down with Carlson in lieu of participating in the first Republican primary presidential debate of 2024 campaign, arguing he’s so far ahead in the polling that it did not make sense to participate.

The 45th president told Carlson, he’s seeing great enthusiasm for his candidacy.

“I have never seen spirit like it is right now, and the reason is because crooked Joe Biden is so bad,” Trump said.

“He’s the worst president in the history of our country. I don’t think he’s going to make it to the gate, but you never know,” he continued.

Watch at the 10 minute mark in the interview.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

“But he’s a corrupt person. So corrupt that I took the name off Hillary. I don’t do two people at one time,” Trump explained.

“I took the ‘crooked Hillary,’ and I retired the name. It was a good name for her. I bet she was very happy, and I used it for Joe, because he’s ‘crooked Joe,'” he added.

Trump suggested that he doesn’t actually believe that Biden will be the Democratic nominee.

“He’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically he’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of an athlete,” the Republican said.

