Trump Says He Took the 'Crooked' from Hilary and Gave It to Someone New

 By Randy DeSoto  August 23, 2023 at 7:24pm
Former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday night he has retired his “crooked Hillary” Clinton moniker and made crooked his branding for President Joe Biden.

Trump chose to do a one-on-one sit down with Carlson in lieu of participating in the first Republican primary presidential debate of 2024 campaign, arguing he’s so far ahead in the polling that it did not make sense to participate.

The 45th president told Carlson, he’s seeing great enthusiasm for his candidacy.

“I have never seen spirit like it is right now, and the reason is because crooked Joe Biden is so bad,” Trump said.

“He’s the worst president in the history of our country. I don’t think he’s going to make it to the gate, but you never know,” he continued.

Watch at the 10 minute mark in the interview.

“But he’s a corrupt person. So corrupt that I took the name off Hillary. I don’t do two people at one time,” Trump explained.

Is Biden the most corrupt president in history?

“I took the ‘crooked Hillary,’ and I retired the name. It was a good name for her. I bet she was very happy, and I used it for Joe, because he’s ‘crooked Joe,'” he added.

Trump suggested that he doesn’t actually believe that Biden will be the Democratic nominee.

“He’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically he’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of an athlete,” the Republican said.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
