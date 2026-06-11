Trump Says Top Iranian Officials Pleaded with Him to Stop Retaliatory Strikes After US Chopper Went Down

Iran begged not be slapped by American warplanes after it downed a U.S. Apache helicopter, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump revealed that he was directly contacted by Iranian officials Wednesday, according to Fox News. The U.S. attacked Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Trump said that 49 Tomahawk missiles were used along with fighter jets that targeted radar and air defense systems.

Locations about 40 miles from Tehran and along Iran’s Persian Gulf Coast were hit.

“CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters,” U.S. Central Command posted on X.

Trump said if Iran keeps dragging its feet on signing a peace deal, a third night of attacks could take place, according to Fox News.

“We’ll bomb the s—t out of them tomorrow,” Trump said.

Do you think Trump can bring about an end to the conflict and get Iran to agree to abandon its nuclear ambitions? Yes No

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Trump noted that if the peace talks that have been eclipsed by the recent fighting bear fruit, he wants to sign an the deal Switzerland, according to Fox News.

Vice President JD Vance said Iran’s political leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are both involved in the talks, with the IRGC responsible for most of the difficulties in reaching a deal.

On Thursday, the U.S. hit an Iranian cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman, according to CBS News.

Iran kept up its attacks, with Jordan reporting it blocked 20 Iranian missiles apparently aimed at Azraq, which has a military base housing U.S. planes.

On Wednesday, Jordan said it downed five Iranian missiles. Bahrain and Kuwait, were also targeted.

Iran’s foreign ministry warned Arab neighbors have a “legal and moral responsibility” to stop attacks against it.

Iran called upon “countries in the region (especially those located along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf) to prevent the U.S. military and Israel from using their territory or facilities to plan, organize, execute or support hostile actions against Iran.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the United States will hit as hard as necessary to force Iran to strike a deal, according to USA Today.

“If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs, and we’re very good at it. Nobody better in the world,” Hegseth said.

“President Trump said we’ll be hitting Iran hard, and we will be because Iran has a chance to make a good deal,” Hegseth said, according to the Times of Israel. “You can see when someone is trying to tap, tap, tap on a deal. Instead, they’re going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran.”

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