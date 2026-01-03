Trump Says US Is Going to Run Venezuela After Capturing Its Socialist Dictator

President Donald Trump said during a Saturday news conference that the United States would “run” Venezuela until a “judicious” transition could take place in the country.

Trump announced in a Saturday morning post to Truth Social that U.S. military forces carried out a law enforcement operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in Caracas early Saturday morning. During his news conference later that day, Trump said that the United States would also seek to repair the infrastructure of Venezuela’s oil industry.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. So, we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years,” Trump said. “So, we are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition, and it has to be judicious because that’s what we’re all about.”

“We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela, and that includes many from Venezuela that are now living in the United States and want to go back to their country. It’s their homeland,” Trump continued.

Many congressional Democrats accused Trump of illegally engaging in a “regime change” operation. Trump said that Venezuela could be “making money” once its infrastructure was repaired.

“We’re there now and what people don’t understand, but they understand as I say this, we’re there now, but we’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place,” Trump said during the news conference. “So we’re going to stay until such time we’re going to run it essentially until such time as a proper transition can take place.”

“As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust for a long period of time. They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place,” Trump continued. “We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”

