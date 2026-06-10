Trump Says US Has Gotten 'Millions of Barrels' of Oil Through the Strait of Hormuz 'Every Night,' and Iran Just Realized

President Donald Trump made a bombshell claim while speaking to reporters inside the White House on Wednesday.

In short, the president announced a U.S. military operation that had moved “millions of barrels” of oil carried by commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway of the Persian Gulf.

Trump also made the announcement in a post on the Truth Social social media platform.

“You know, I can say it now, something you didn’t know,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “Did you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran, until right now.”

Then, Trump added details of the operation.

“We took out, the other night, 22 ships — late at night with no lights because they don’t have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it,” the president added. “We took out — that’s why oil’s $85 a barrel.”

.@POTUS on Iran: “Did you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran — until right now. We took out, the other night, 22 ships.” pic.twitter.com/2odiLYXDJ3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 10, 2026

Do you think gas prices will drop significantly by the end of 2026? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (80 Votes) No: 6% (5 Votes)

In his Truth Social post, Trump was even more definitive:

“Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market,” he wrote.

“More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran!”

During the Oval Office meeting, Trump indicated that he had a difficult time suppressing the news.

“But now I’m gonna tell you because they just figured it out,” he continued. “So now that they figured it out I can tell you. It was very hard for me. I wanted to say it so badly, but I didn’t want to ruin it. But it was very hard. But millions of barrels of oil has come out. And that’s why it’s at $85-$90 a barrel instead of $250.”

The president then shifted gears and began praising the U.S. military.

President Trump: “We’re taking our millions of barrels of oil.” pic.twitter.com/FlPAr5lmbf — CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2026

“We have the greatest military in the world. The toughest military in the world,” Trump said. “The best in every way. Nobody even close. There’s no military that’s even close.”

He predicted that when the “conflict” is over, oil prices will fall back to where they were.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.