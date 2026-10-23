Trump Says 'I Want My People to Be Honest' as DOJ Investigates Longtime Insider Corey Lewandowski

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating former Trump administration official Corey Lewandowski over allegations he personally profited from his former role at the Department of Homeland Security.

“The inquiry is based on a referral from the DHS inspector general, which shared its findings about Lewandowski’s tenure at the department in recent days,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

Asked about the inquiry on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had “heard something about it.”

“All I know is I want my people to be honest,” the president continued. “If they’re not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted. When people are not honest, they are stealing from me. So I want my people to be honest.”

Trump on Lewandowski: I want my people to be honest. When people are not honest, they are stealing from me. I heard something about it. I don’t know exactly what it https://t.co/X5dz4AK2wg — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2026

Prior to being ousted from DHS alongside former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March, Lewandowski served as the then-secretary’s top adviser.

Should anonymous sources be trusted in reports about government officials' misconduct? Yes, they provide necessary information No, they undermine credibility Sometimes, it depends on the source Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they provide necessary information 9% (2 votes) No, they undermine credibility 14% (3 votes) Sometimes, it depends on the source 77% (17 votes)

While in this position, he “appeared to try to use his vast influence for personal financial gain,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

He did this by “asking several countries in the Middle East to hire him on the side to assist with visa issues and other matters,” the paper reported.

Lewandowski has denied everything.

“He denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity,” his representative told The Wall Street Journal.

In a personal response posted to the social media site X in early September, right after The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Justice Department was reviewing allegations against him, Lewandowski slammed the paper for relying on anonymous sources.

“This latest Wall Street Journal story, a once great publication, is today just another example of the kind of anonymous-source, politically driven reporting that Americans have seen time and again,” he wrote.

This latest Wall Street Journal story, a once great publication, is today just another example of the kind of anonymous-source, politically driven reporting that Americans have seen time and again. We’ve lived through the Russia collusion hoax the fake Birthday card and countless other sensational allegations that ultimately failed to withstand scrutiny… — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 8, 2026

In an updated X post published on Thursday, Lewandowski shared a statement from his attorney, Adam Trigg.

“Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity,” the statement read.

In its original report filed in September, The Wall Street Journal accused Lewandowski of “chasing side deals” and “flexing influence” within DHS.

The paper specifically alleged that he approached senior Qatari officials and representatives of the United Arab Emirates with offers to assist “with any issues that fell under the department’s purview” in exchange for their hiring him on the side.

“Some of the foreigners were taken aback and confused why they would need Lewandowski’s help when they already had traditional relationships with top administration officials,” The Wall Street Journal reported, adding that the officials rejected the offers.

The president previously raised questions about Lewandowski’s alleged suspicious activities inside DHS back in March. At the time, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, also raised concerns about him and Noem.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.