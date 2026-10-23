Share
News
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Says 'I Want My People to Be Honest' as DOJ Investigates Longtime Insider Corey Lewandowski

 By V. Saxena  October 23, 2026 at 9:07am
Share

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating former Trump administration official Corey Lewandowski over allegations he personally profited from his former role at the Department of Homeland Security.

“The inquiry is based on a referral from the DHS inspector general, which shared its findings about Lewandowski’s tenure at the department in recent days,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

Asked about the inquiry on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had “heard something about it.”

“All I know is I want my people to be honest,” the president continued. “If they’re not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted. When people are not honest, they are stealing from me. So I want my people to be honest.”

Prior to being ousted from DHS alongside former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March, Lewandowski served as the then-secretary’s top adviser.

Should anonymous sources be trusted in reports about government officials' misconduct?

While in this position, he “appeared to try to use his vast influence for personal financial gain,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

He did this by “asking several countries in the Middle East to hire him on the side to assist with visa issues and other matters,” the paper reported.

Lewandowski has denied everything.

“He denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity,” his representative told The Wall Street Journal.

In a personal response posted to the social media site X in early September, right after The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Justice Department was reviewing allegations against him, Lewandowski slammed the paper for relying on anonymous sources.

Related:
Breaking: 'Explosion' at Quaker Oats Factory Rocks Midwest City as Large Smoke Cloud Looms

“This latest Wall Street Journal story, a once great publication, is today just another example of the kind of anonymous-source, politically driven reporting that Americans have seen time and again,” he wrote.

In an updated X post published on Thursday, Lewandowski shared a statement from his attorney, Adam Trigg.

“Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity,” the statement read.

In its original report filed in September, The Wall Street Journal accused Lewandowski of “chasing side deals” and “flexing influence” within DHS.

The paper specifically alleged that he approached senior Qatari officials and representatives of the United Arab Emirates with offers to assist “with any issues that fell under the department’s purview” in exchange for their hiring him on the side.

“Some of the foreigners were taken aback and confused why they would need Lewandowski’s help when they already had traditional relationships with top administration officials,” The Wall Street Journal reported, adding that the officials rejected the offers.

The president previously raised questions about Lewandowski’s alleged suspicious activities inside DHS back in March. At the time, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, also raised concerns about him and Noem.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Top FBI Official Arrested Over Hunter Biden Laptop Case Admitted to 'Running a Shadow Government'
POTUS Gives Classic Trump Take on Ilhan Omar's Strange Non-Answer About Her Alleged Brother-Marriage
Alleged Brother of 'Ilhan Omar' Gave Non-Answer to Marriage Question Eerily Similar to Her 'Not to My Knowledge' Debacle
2-Year-Old Grabbed Gun from Day Care Admin's Bag, Shoved It in Mouth as Oblivious Staff Were Glued to Phones: Authorities
Two Pilots Forced to Eject During Training Mission in Texas: 'Controlled Bailout'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation