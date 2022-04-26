Former President Donald Trump torpedoed Prince Harry of England, declaring the Duke of Sussex is “whipped” and being “led around by his nose” by wife Meghan Markle.

Trump unleashed the volcanic smackdown on the British talk show “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” which aired Monday on TalkTV, a new television channel launched by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan. I’m not a fan. And I wasn’t right from the beginning,” the 45th president said, as reported by The Sun. “I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose. … And I think he’s an embarrassment.”

Trump excoriated Markle, saying “she spoke badly of the royal family but in particular the queen,” Elizabeth II.

Not only is the queen Markle’s grandmother-in-law but she’s the head of the British monarchy — a 1,200-year-old institution revered by countless Brits.

Trump said Elizabeth was too lenient on the rogue couple when they abruptly abandoned their responsibilities two years ago and fled to the United States, where they’re desperately trying to monetize their royal ties.

The brash billionaire said the queen should have stripped Harry and Meghan of their titles after they disrespected the monarchy and maligned the royal family as racist.

“The only thing I disagree with the queen on — probably one of the only things ever — is that I think she should have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles, you know. And frankly, don’t come around,'” Trump said.

It’s widely known that Elizabeth — who has reigned for 70 years — prioritizes her duties as a royal and is fiercely patriotic.

“Her loyalty is to the country,” Trump said. “And I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country. I own a lot of things there.”

For Harry and his new wife to monetize the monarchy by disparaging their relatives was a slap in the face, not only to the royal family but to the United Kingdom.

Trump lamented that the prince is being pushed around by his bossy wife because he’s “whipped.”

“Harry is whipped,” he said. “Do you know the expression ‘whipped’? I won’t use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen.”

Morgan said he was disgusted by the déclassé couple because they’re freeloaders who want all the privileges that come with being a member of the royal family without shouldering any of the responsibilities.

“You know, here’s my issue with it,” he said, according to The Sun. “They’ve quit the country. They quit royal duty, they’re living in luxury in California.

“They want to use their royal titles to exploit them for massive financial gain, without any of the duty that comes with the royal titles. I don’t think you can have your royal cake and eat it.”

Trump said Harry and Meghan’s marriage won’t last long because the prince will eventually get fed up with being emasculated.

“So I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around. Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better,” he said. “I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK.”

Morgan followed up by asking, “You think it’s going to end?”

Trump replied, “I do. I’ve been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything. It’ll end and it’ll end bad.”







Markle has been widely criticized as a social-climbing opportunist who’s destroying the royal family. Regardless of your opinion about the monarchy, there’s no denying its place in European history.

The former actress, whom most people never heard of before she landed the prince, has a history of alienating family members, so it’s no surprise that Harry was separated from his family just two years into their marriage.

To underscore this point, the prince skipped a memorial last month honoring his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, expressed his disappointment with the couple in the British documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story.”

“Both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said. “They are turning [the royal family] into a Walmart with a crown on.”

Markle added, “Every young girl wants to become a princess, and she got that. And now she’s tossing that away for … money.”

Meghan Markle’s dad accuses her and Prince Harry of destroying the royal family. Thomas Markle said they’d cheapened it and made it shabby by turning it into a ‘Walmart with a crown on it’.#HarryAndMeghan #ThomasMarkle #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/nl9ISPqePk — On Demand News (@ODN) January 19, 2020

Harry’s story illustrates the importance of not marrying the wrong person. It can ruin your life.

Fortunately for the royal family, his older brother, Prince William, appears to have chosen wisely in marrying Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge remains as gorgeous, elegant and classy as ever.

