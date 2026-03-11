Trump Says He Will End Iran War 'Soon' Because There's 'Practically Nothing Left to Target'

President Donald Trump said he will “soon” end U.S. military operations in Iran because there are few remaining targets left, adding that America is in full control of the situation.

The commander in chief spoke with Axios during a short phone interview Wednesday to discuss the nation’s ongoing presence in the Middle East.

He said the war with Iran will end “soon” because there is “practically nothing left to target.”

“Little this and that … Any time I want it to end, it will end,” Trump said during the five-minute call.

This is a different tone compared to several days ago, when the president demanded an “unconditional surrender” from Iran.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote in a Friday Truth Social post. “After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

Given the president’s penchant for deal-making and for keeping his enemies off balance, these statements to Axios could be geared toward maintaining unpredictability.

Trump will also have to worry about what Israel thinks regarding a quick exit. Both nations have been working closely together during their joint operation in Iran, but may have different long-term goals.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday the war will continue “without any time limit, for as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives and decisively win the campaign,” Axios reported.

Israeli and U.S. officials say they’re prepared for at least two more weeks of strikes in Iran.

Another major development is the price of oil.

It skyrocketed to over $100 a barrel earlier this week, based on fears and speculation, before settling back down.

Trump, along with Energy Secretary Chris Wright, successfully calmed the waters by addressing global energy fears, yet prices remain higher than before the conflict.

In addition, the U.S. military has been sinking Iranian mine-laying craft near the Strait of Hormuz, arguably the world’s most crucial oil chokepoint.

About 20 million barrels per day, or 20-25 percent of global oil consumption, pass through it.

It’s located between Iran and Oman and has been attacked following the start of Operation Epic Fury.

On Tuesday alone, America sank 16 Iranian minelayers, along with other “naval vessels.”

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper, who is leading the forces executing Operation Epic Fury, said in a Wednesday video message that the U.S. military’s mission is to destroy Iran’s combat power and prevent any further harassment of ships within the strait.

“U.S. forces continue delivering devastating combat power against the Iranian regime,” Cooper explained. “U.S. combat power is building, Iranian combat power is declining, and we remain centered on very clear military objectives in eliminating Iran’s ability to project power against America and against its neighbors.”

He said American forces have struck over 5,500 targets within Iran, including more than 60 ships with “precision weapon systems.”

Cooper added that U.S. air power has been putting “constant pressure” on Iran to protect commercial shipping and forces are carrying out missions with “a combination of lethality, precision, and rapid innovation.” He also cited the military’s use of “advanced AI tools.”

Trump told Axios Wednesday, “The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period.

“They were after the rest of the Middle East,” he continued. “They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback,” Trump concluded. “They will not get off that easy.”

