Trump Says He Withheld Iran Strike Intel from Germany Because 'They Would Have Leaked It'

President Donald Trump said Monday that he withheld intelligence from Germany regarding an American strike against Iran because he didn’t trust the country’s leadership not to leak it.

Independent journalist and online personality Nick Sortor shared a clip of Trump discussing the issue on the social media site X.

“How about Germany telling us that, ‘Well, it’s not their war, we had nothing to do with it.’ They wanted me to go and tell them everything I was doing,” Trump said. “If I would have told them, they would have leaked it, and we wouldn’t have been nearly as successful.”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is LAMBASTING Europe for standing on the sidelines — especially after we REBUILT EUROPE after WWII “To the victor goes the spoils!” “We BUILT Germany! How about Germany telling us that, ‘well, it’s not their war, we had nothing to do with it.’ But… pic.twitter.com/1Cp03qlPLK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2026

Mediaite also covered the comments from Trump’s Monday news conference and called the president’s words “a shocking accusation against Germany.” But is it really all that surprising?

Trump has continuously been critical of NATO, citing their pompous and contemptuous attitude toward America as offense number one.

He’s also called them out for abusing the United States’ benevolence, not paying their fair share when it comes to defense, and for having a short memory regarding the aftermath of World War II. And he’s right!

The U.S. didn’t demand land or money in exchange for all of the suffering caused by the Axis powers, and it didn’t demand reparations from European nations for all of the support we gave them.

Instead, we asked only for land to bury our dead and instituted the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after saving it from total destruction.

“When World War II ended in 1945, Europe lay in ruins: its cities were shattered; its economies were devastated; its people faced famine. In the two years after the war, the Soviet Union’s control of Eastern Europe and the vulnerability of Western European countries to Soviet expansionism heightened the sense of crisis,” according to the National Archives.

“Over the next four years, Congress appropriated $13.3 billion for European recovery,” the National Archives article explained. “This aid provided much needed capital and materials that enabled Europeans to rebuild the continent’s economy.”

When America called on those very same nations to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz back in March, to stabilize shipping and bring down oil prices, they curtly replied that it wasn’t their problem.

Lest we forget Trump’s tumultuous relationship with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the president is right not to trust them with sensitive information related to national security.

Furthermore, Europe’s values are not our values. We have shared roots, but are now on totally different paths when it comes to geopolitics.

Many European Union countries have encouraged the mass migration of Islamic refugees and potential terrorists into their biggest cities. They tend to empower weak leaders who love to bash America and have turned their backs on Christianity.

The European Union seeks to employ a global strategy when it comes to governance, whereas the United States prioritizes its own citizens and sovereignty, rejecting the false doctrine of one-world government.

Even the idea of scaling back the welfare state and government bureaucracy would be roundly rejected in European nations today, yet America is embracing it.

Certain European leaders even expressed dismay back in 2025 after Trump was able to reach a new trade agreement with the European Union.

Do these sound like the actions of an ally? It sounds more like a jealous older sibling who was surpassed, and has now chosen to be bitter rather than harmonious.

How many times must Europe disrespect the United States, refuse to help, and continue cashing foreign aid checks before America wakes up and cuts them off completely?

Various European leaders, and even certain citizens, look down on our way of life, yet they benefit from our hard-earned money in the form of taxpayer funding. They also received various freebies through the United Nations.

Guess who gives the most money to the United Nations? That’s right. The United States.

Trump knows all of this. That’s why he’s been pushing tariffs and restructuring trade deals.

If Europe insists on maintaining this adversarial attitude toward American interests, let’s see how far they get without our checkbook, and how long they last without our military might to protect them.

To quote Winston Churchill’s famous 1940 speech as Nazi Germany began advancing on the United Kingdom: “And even if, which I do not for a moment believe, this Island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British Fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God’s good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old.”

My oh my, how times have changed.

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