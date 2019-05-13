SECTIONS
US News
Print

Trump Scolds Chinese President for Backing Out of Deal, Says China Will Be ‘Hurt Very Badly’

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right.Alex Wong / Getty Images; ShutterstockPresident Donald Trump is leaving no doubt for the world, or for Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, that he means to stand firm in the ongoing U.S. trade dispute with China. (Alex Wong / Getty Images; Shutterstock)

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 13, 2019 at 11:52am
Modified May 13, 2019 at 10:02pm
Print

President Donald Trump warned China it will be “hurt very badly,” if it fails to make a trade deal with the United States and the consequences “will only get worse” if the Asian giant retaliates.

Trump directly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping, writing in a Monday morning tweet, “I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries. Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!”

Later in the day, Trump tweeted, “China has taken so advantage of the U.S. for so many years, that they are way ahead (Our Presidents did not do the job). Therefore, China should not retaliate-will only get worse!”

TRENDING: Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down on Holocaust Comments That Have Been Slammed as Anti-Semitic

The president also sought to reassure Americans they will not be too impacted by the new tariffs.

Trump tweeted, “There is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree.”

Is this fight with China worth it for the U.S. economy?

He continued, “Also, the Tariffs can be completely avoided if you buy from a non-Tariffed Country, or you buy the product inside the USA (the best idea). That’s Zero Tariffs. Many Tariffed companies will be leaving China for Vietnam and other such countries in Asia. That’s why China wants to make a deal so badly!”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 600 points as of midday on Monday after China said it planned to increase duties on $60 billion in goods it imports from the U.S., USA Today reported.

That move came after the U.S. increased tariffs from 10 to 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese products.

White House top economic adviser Larry Kudlow characterized the U.S. tariffs on “Fox News Sunday” as part of ongoing negotiations with Beijing.

Host Chris Wallace asked Kudlow how long the president is prepared to wage the “trade war” with China.

RELATED: Trump Has New Nickname for Pete Buttigieg, Calls Him Mad Magazine Cover Boy

Kudlow responded, “Can I substitute trade negotiation for trade war? After all, we’re talking we will talk some more.”

“It is a negotiation and part of the negotiation is taking action,” he explained. “One of the things I’ve learned under President Trump is that tariffs are part of negotiations, and they show that we do mean business and will take action.”

Wallace pointed out just a few weeks ago the White House adviser had described the negotiations as being on the “five yard line” looking in the end zone of a done deal.

Kudlow noted that he had also made clear the last five yards can be the hardest.

“You can’t forget this. This is a huge deal,” he said. “The broadest scope and scale anything the two countries have had before.”

“For many years, China trade was unfair, non-reciprocal, unbalanced, in many cases unlawful, and so we have to correct those,” Kudlow stated.

Kudlow said he expects the president will have the opportunity to speak directly with Xi at the G-20 Summit in Japan at the end of next month.

Market Watch reported that the U.S. imported a record $539 billion in goods from China in 2018, while exporting $120.3 billion to the world’s most populous country.

The top imports included computers, electronics, clothing and furniture.

The top exports to China were transportation equipment, including Boeing aircraft, machinery — such as earth movers from Caterpillar and John Deere farm equipment — as well as electronics such as iPhones and other Apple devices.

Americans also exported $5.9 billion in crops to the Asian nation in 2018. That was down from $15.9 billion in 2017, according to Market Watch.

On Saturday, Trump advised China against trying to wait him out in hopes that a Democratic president will assume office in January 2021.

“I think that China felt they were being beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next election, 2020, to see if they could get lucky & have a Democrat win – in which case they would continue to rip-off the USA for $500 Billion a year,” Trump wrote.

“The only problem is that they know I am going to win (best economy & employment numbers in U.S. history, & much more), and the deal will become far worse for them if it has to be negotiated in my second term,” he added. “Would be wise for them to act now, but love collecting BIG TARIFFS!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







‘Empire’ To Be Canceled Following Jussie Smollett Drama, ‘No Plans’ for Him To Return
Trump Scolds Chinese President for Backing Out of Deal, Says China Will Be ‘Hurt Very Badly’
Watch: Ben Shapiro Abruptly Ends BBC Interview, Calls It ‘A Waste of Time’
Trump Comes Up with New Nickname for Joe Biden, Predicts Outcome of Democratic Primaries
Comey Claims Trump Indictment Could Come After Presidency
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×