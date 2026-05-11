Trump Scorches 2 SCOTUS Justices by Name: 'Democrats don't really need to "PACK THE COURT"'

President Donald Trump tore into two of his own Supreme Court appointees Sunday night while commenting that he should consider packing the court to dilute their votes.

In a blistering Truth Social post, Trump accused Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett of hurting the country.

As Fox News noted, Trump alluded to the court’s ruling against his administration in February in a case involving tariffs and its impending decision on his opposition to birthright citizenship.

“I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch!” Trump wrote. “He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move.”

Trump said Barrett had done the same thing.

“I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her,” he wrote.

“They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!”

Trump with a scathing Truth on Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett for voting to strike down his tariffs and appearing poised to rule against him on birthright citizenship: “They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed… pic.twitter.com/Iu8Qfe4bGb — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 10, 2026

Trump argued that the 6-3 ruling against him in the tariffs case could force the United States to repay roughly $159 billion in collected tariff revenue.

“Our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump said the justices could have easily protected the country from that outcome.

He then noted that the court’s three liberals are almost always aligned.

In contrast, Trump said Republican-appointed justices too often work to prove they are “independent.”

“Republican Justices often go out of their way to oppose me, because they want to show how ‘independent’ or, ‘above it all,’ they are,” he wrote.

Trump then said that with Democrats consistently threatening to pack the court, he should consider doing so in order to save the republic.

“With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to ‘PACK THE COURT’ any longer,” Trump wrote.

“In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT!”

Trump argued he appointed justices to protect the American people.

The president also tied the tariff ruling to the pending Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship.

“A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!” Trump wrote.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.