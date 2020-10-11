President Donald Trump on Saturday said the record of Democratic Party control in America’s inner cities is a long train of failures that have left black Americans worse off the longer Democrats remain in power.

Trump spoke during a rally of black and Hispanic supporters on behalf of law enforcement that took place at the White House.

“Every day, more black and Latino Americans are leaving behind left-wing politicians and their failed ideology,” Trump said about the 2:45 mark, to cheers from the crowd. “That’s what they are. They failed for many years and many, many decades.”

“Democrats have run nearly every inner city in America — and I mean for a hundred years — and their policies have delivered nothing but calamity, poverty, and trouble. Sleepy Joe Biden has betrayed black and Latino Americans. If you think he can run this country, you’re wrong,” Trump said.

Trump said that black Americans are realizing that blind loyalty to the Democratic Party has produced nothing for their communities.

“Black and Latino Americans are rejecting the radical socialist left, and they’re embracing our pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-police — we want law and order; we have to have law and order — and pro-American agenda,” he said.

Trump said that stripping cities of the police, as supported by the left, will make black Americans less safe.

“So you just marched to the White House because you understand, to protect the lives of black Americans and all Americans, you have to have your police support you. You have to have that,” he said.

“If the left gains power, they’ll launch a nationwide crusade against law enforcement. And they’ve already done that. And you see them; they’re doing that at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden even said, when you call 911, a therapist should answer the call. That doesn’t work. That doesn’t work. But this is the people telling him what, because he doesn’t say. He’s told what to say,” Trump said.

Trump’s speech was the highlight of a peaceful protest organized by black leaders showing support for the police and Trump.

A striking contrast to #BLM protests — supporters marching holding “Back the Blue,” “Police Lives Matter,” signs. #Blexit pic.twitter.com/xF9PAfqPT2 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 10, 2020

This is what an *actual* peaceful protest staged by thousands of minorities looks like. Today was incredible. @BLEXIT #BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/8Jcl9UeAsW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020

Trump said cities have been devastated under Democratic leadership, especially in the recent riots.

“The homes and churches and businesses of black and Hispanic Americans have been looted. You know that. They’ve been vandalized and burned by left-wing fanatics. Total bad people. They know what they’re doing. Yet Biden likes to call them ‘peaceful protesters,'” Trump said, drawing boos from the crowd.

Trump then praised America’s police.

“I want to thank our law enforcement, and I want to thank everybody in the community and the community drives who are working with law enforcement. I want to thank them,” he said.

He called the job American police are doing “incredible.”

“We’re here today to deliver a united message to police officers all across our great land that Americans — and I mean every American, every race and color, we love you. Every race, color, creed, we support you, we honor you. It’s a dangerous profession. They’ve been doing an incredible job, and I just want to thank them on behalf of everybody here today, because that’s why we’re safe,” Trump said.

“In contrast, the Democrats’ socialist program and platform — and it really is more than socialist. It’s not just socialist; it’s beyond socialism,” Trump said.

Trump then said the Platinum Plan he recently unveiled will “increase money coming into the black community, to the Hispanic community, where it’s been very much shut out.”

Trump said his economic programs had already been showing positive effects among blacks and Hispanics.

“Had we not been hit by the pandemic, you would have seen numbers like you’ve never seen before,” he said. “But those numbers are already rebuilding again.”

