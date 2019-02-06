Trump Scorches Open-Border Politicians ‘Living Their Lives Behind Walls’

President Donald Trump addressed border security in his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, pointing the finger at out-of-touch Democrats for their resistance to the border wall.

Trump specifically made a jab at Democrats for opposing border security for the United States, while embracing security that benefits them personally.

“Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards,” the president said.

“Meanwhile, working-class Americans are left to pay the price for mass illegal migration — reduced jobs, lower wages, overburdened schools and hospitals, increased crime, and a depleted social safety net.”

The president campaigned on a platform of border security, with the promise of a wall on the southern border to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, trafficking and drugs into the United States.

He continued with that theme during his address.

“Now is the time for Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business,” Trump told the lawmakers.

“I have ordered another 3,750 troops to our Southern Border to prepare for the tremendous onslaught. This is a moral issue.”

Trump’s reference to morality is presumably directed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who last month called the proposed wall “immoral.”

“A wall is an immorality. It’s not who we are as a nation. And this is not a wall between Mexico and the United States that the president is creating here. It’s a wall between reality and his constitutes,” she said.

This is not the first time Pelosi has attempted to take the moral high ground when it comes to a policy disagreement. Pelosi also called the GOP’s tax plan a “moral obscenity,” according to The Washington Post.

Despite Pelosi’s claims that a border wall is immoral, the president has consistently made the case that a secure border is actually the compassionate approach for everyone involved.

“The lawless state of our southern border is a threat to the safety, security and financial well-being of all Americans. We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens,” Trump said.

“Tonight, I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country.”

The president punctuated his impassioned defense of a border wall with stories of families ripped apart by illegal immigrant violence, and the drugs and human trafficking that has ruined the lives of both Americans and immigrants.

“Human traffickers and sex traffickers take advantage of the wide open areas between our ports of entry to smuggle thousands of young girls and women into the United States and to sell them into prostitution and modern-day slavery,” Trump said.

“Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate — it is cruel.”

