Trump Scorches 'Weak and Pathetic Puppet' Nancy Pelosi: 'Come Back to Washington and Do Your Job'

President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “weak and pathetic puppet” in a Thursday tweet as the two leaders clashed over the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump first quoted Fox News’ Sean Hannity as saying, “Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself.”

“She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical left, a weak and pathetic puppet,” Trump tweeted.

“Come back to Washington and do your job!”

The latest war of words between the president and the California Democrat came after Pelosi sent a letter to her House Democratic colleagues criticizing Trump’s coronavirus response.

“The truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster,” she wrote, referring to the pandemic response team created by the Obama administration.

She added that “we must first understand the truth of what has put us in this position.”

The truth, according to Pelosi, is that Trump was warned of the pandemic in January but ignored the warnings and took “insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster.”

“The truth is because of an incompetent reaction to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster, causing the suffering of countless Americans and endangering lives,” she wrote.

“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.”

Pelosi doubled down on her criticism of Trump after he announced the U.S. would freeze funds for the WHO.

“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Other House Democrats have said Trump’s decision violates a January Government Accountability Office legal opinion that concluded Trump broke the law when he delayed military aid to Ukraine last summer, Politico reported.

“In a desperate attempt to deflect blame, President Trump is violating the same spending laws that brought about his impeachment,” Evan Hollander, a spokesperson for the House Appropriations Committee, said in a Wednesday statement.

“The president does not have the unilateral authority to withhold the United States’ assessed contribution to the World Health Organization.”

A senior administration official countered that the most recent State Department spending bill gives Trump “broad discretion” in spending money originally allocated for the WHO to fund other international causes.

Pelosi doesn’t plan to return to Washington, D.C., until at least May 4, The Daily Wire reported.

