SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Scorches 'Weak and Pathetic Puppet' Nancy Pelosi: 'Come Back to Washington and Do Your Job'

×
By Erin Coates
Published April 16, 2020 at 12:15pm
Print

President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “weak and pathetic puppet” in a Thursday tweet as the two leaders clashed over the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump first quoted Fox News’ Sean Hannity as saying, “Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself.”

“She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical left, a weak and pathetic puppet,” Trump tweeted.

“Come back to Washington and do your job!”

TRENDING: Obama AG Eric Holder Giddy About 'Opportunity' Coronavirus Presents To Make 'Permanent' Changes

The latest war of words between the president and the California Democrat came after Pelosi sent a letter to her House Democratic colleagues criticizing Trump’s coronavirus response.

“The truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster,” she wrote, referring to the pandemic response team created by the Obama administration.

She added that “we must first understand the truth of what has put us in this position.”

Do you think Nancy Pelosi should keep her opinions out of politics?

The truth, according to Pelosi, is that Trump was warned of the pandemic in January but ignored the warnings and took “insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster.”

“The truth is because of an incompetent reaction to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster, causing the suffering of countless Americans and endangering lives,” she wrote.

“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.”

Pelosi doubled down on her criticism of Trump after he announced the U.S. would freeze funds for the WHO.

“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

RELATED: Breaking: Leaked Document Reveals Trump's 'Guidelines' for Reopening the Economy

Other House Democrats have said Trump’s decision violates a January Government Accountability Office legal opinion that concluded Trump broke the law when he delayed military aid to Ukraine last summer, Politico reported.

“In a desperate attempt to deflect blame, President Trump is violating the same spending laws that brought about his impeachment,” Evan Hollander, a spokesperson for the House Appropriations Committee, said in a Wednesday statement.

“The president does not have the unilateral authority to withhold the United States’ assessed contribution to the World Health Organization.”

A senior administration official countered that the most recent State Department spending bill gives Trump “broad discretion” in spending money originally allocated for the WHO to fund other international causes.

Pelosi doesn’t plan to return to Washington, D.C., until at least May 4, The Daily Wire reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







California To Give $125 Million in Cash to Illegal Immigrants in New Coronavirus Relief Plan
Trump Scorches 'Weak and Pathetic Puppet' Nancy Pelosi: 'Come Back to Washington and Do Your Job'
Coronavirus Relief Checks Reportedly Sent to Dead People, Causing Confusion
US Officials Worried China May Be Conducting Illegal Secret Nuclear Tests
Thousands Descend on Michigan Capitol To Protest Stay-at-Home Order
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×