Trump Scores Big in Fundraising, Will Go Into 2020 With ‘Unprecedented War Chest’

By Jack Davis
Published April 15, 2019 at 1:57pm
Modified April 15, 2019 at 2:00pm
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raked in more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, according to campaign filing reports.

Trump’s efforts put him ahead of the two leading Democratic candidates combined in terms of dollars raised. His campaign now has $40.8 million on hand.

The Associated Press dubbed Trump’s fiscal advantage “an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in a campaign.”

Trump’s campaign said nearly 99 percent of its donations were of $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26, Fox News reported.

In a second show of support for the president and his party, the Republican National Committee, reported that it brought in $45.8 million in the first quarter.

“Our prodigious fundraising is further proof of President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment on behalf of the American people,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement, according to CNN.

“The president is in a vastly stronger position at this point than any previous incumbent president running for re-election, and only continues to build momentum,” Parscale said.

At a comparable point in his first term, former President Barack Obama had raised less than $2 million for the 2012 election. Obama went on to raise $720 million.

Trump’s campaign has two major pieces — Trump Victory,  for major gifts, and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which focuses on smaller donations.

Together, they have raised $165.5 million since 2017.

Trump’s “strategy is to raise as much money as possible and to control the national conversation,” said Nathan Gonzales, editor of the nonpartisan political analysis site Inside Elections.

But Gonzales said money will eventually emerge on the Democratic side.

Does this prove President Donald Trump is running strong as the 2020 campaign nears?

“I don’t think this presidential race is going to be decided by money,” Gonzales said. “The president’s going to have plenty of money, and the Democratic nominee will have plenty of money.”

Democratic donors are currently flocking to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who on Sunday raked in $1 million after his official campaign announcement, according to campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith.

“The momentum is clearly on the left,” Jon Soltz, president of VoteVets, a progressive group, said.

Trump’s $30.3 million put him ahead of the two top Democratic candidates in terms of dollars raised — Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who raised $18 million, and Kamala Harris of California, who raised $12 million.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas raised $9.4 million.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







