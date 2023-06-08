Trump Scores Endorsements from 50 Lawmakers in One Day: 'Fought for Conservative Republican Principles'

Former President Donald Trump is touting his enduring Republican support in a state that’s long been an electoral fortress for him.

Trump received the endorsement of 50 different West Virginia legislators in a signed letter on Wednesday, according to Politico.

Forty endorsers are members of the West Virginia House of Delegates, and ten are members of the State Senate.

“As President, Donald J. Trump fought for conservative Republican principles and delivered responsible America First policies that greatly benefited West Virginia, our nation, and the world,” the letter read, according to Politico.

“President Trump exhibited strength and determination within his service to our country, as he bravely countered unwarranted attacks, never wavering from his commitment to the American people.”

Nearly half the members of the West Virginia House of Delegates signed the endorsement letter.

Delegate Josh Holstein of Boone County was key to circulating the letter, according to Politico.

Support for Trump runs stronger in West Virginia than in many other red states.

The president secured 68.62 percent of the vote in the state’s 2020 election, a total second to only Wyoming.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice — himself a former Democrat — has vocally supported Trump’s comeback presidential campaign, according to The Inter-Mountain.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also endorsed Trump in an April video.

West Virginia misses President Trump. I’m proud to be the first and only candidate for Governor to officially endorse President Donald J. Trump for President today. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/GLLABNLcAm — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) April 21, 2023



Trump’s West Virginia endorsements rollout may have been timed to usurp the thunder from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate announced 20 endorsements from Oklahoma legislators on Wednesday, a total dwarfed by Trump’s West Virginia endorsements.

Trump dominated an East Carolina University poll of the state’s Republican presidential primary, securing an outright majority of 54 percent support, according to FiveThirtyEight.

DeSantis merited a paltry 9 percent support from West Virginia Republicans, although the survey was conducted before the governor announced his presidential candidacy.

West Virginia’s presidential primary will be held on May 14, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State.

