Trump Scores First Swing State Win, With Another Strongly Leaning in His Favor

Republican Donald Trump put North Carolina — one of the seven key swing states — in the win column Tuesday night.

Georgia is also strongly leaning in Trump’s favor.

The Associated Press reported, “The former Republican president had made stops to the state in each of the last three days of the campaign to deprive [Kamala] Harris of the pickup.”

Trump carried the Tar Heel State in the 2020 election against Joe Biden.

“The Democratic vice president’s campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told staff in a memo that the ‘blue wall’ of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was now the Democrat’s ‘clearest path’ to victory, according to a copy obtained by The Associated Press,” the news outlet said.

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins the presidential battleground state of North Carolina, receiving the state’s 16 electoral votes for the Republicans. https://t.co/vNyURdNHtn pic.twitter.com/4iWm8TxjzQ — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2024

Other swing states besides the blue wall still to be called include Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

The New York Times sees it as greater than a 95 percent likelihood that Trump will win in Georgia.

With over 95 percent of the vote in, Trump held a 50.8 to 48.5 percent lead over Harris in the Peach State.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Nevada are rated as 77 percent and 62 percent likely wins for the Republican, respectively.

The Times also sees Trump as the likely winner in the three blue wall states, with his chance of winning Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at 69 percent, and Michigan at 67 percent.

