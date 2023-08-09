Donald Trump couldn’t get a better PR team than Jack Smith and his cronies if he paid for it.

The former president has widened his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 9 points, according to national Republican primary polling data, amassing a significant 42-point advantage, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The data, from a Trump campaign internal poll by the polling group co/efficient, according to the Daily Mail, indicates that Trump commands 55 percent of Republican support, while DeSantis has fallen to 13 percent, 5 points lower than where he was in June.

The first Times/Sienna poll of the 2024 cycle has Trump up by nearly 40% over his closest primary challenger, Ron DeSantis. CNN: “[Trump] is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.”… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 31, 2023



In the aftermath of his indictment Aug. 1 on charges tied to his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election, a significant 52 percent of Republicans say that they are “more likely” to vote for Trump, according to the poll.

Even the Trump-hating CNN had to admit that Trump is likely to win the GOP nomination, writing at the end of July that Trump is “not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.”

“No one in Trump’s current polling position in the modern era has lost an open presidential primary that didn’t feature an incumbent. He’s pulling in more than 50% of support in the national primary polls, i.e., more than all his competitors combined,” CNN analyst Harry Enten wrote.

A Trump aide hit the nail on the head summarizing the lead by saying, “The more voters see a weaponized, two-tiered system of justice, the more they rally around President Trump,” according to the Daily Mail.

At a Republican Party dinner in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday, a day after being arraigned on the more recent charges revolving around election interference, Trump joked:

“Every time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls. We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment and this election is closed out.”

It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall at Democratic National Committee after every new poll comes out showing Trump rising higher every time Smith charges him with a new indictment.

One would imagine a lot of hair-pulling and teeth-gnashing.

TRUMP: “In virtually every poll, we’re kicking Biden’s ass.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gNVisFdEQZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2023

The More Jack Smith and the corrupt justice system hit Trump, the higher his poll numbers go. Cartoon by A.F. Branco. pic.twitter.com/qfGm4E8GZm — Barry (@1951buckeye) August 8, 2023

“Despite the demented prosecution of our movement by our corrupt and highly partisan department of injustice, and deranged Jack Smith … we’re getting stronger by the day,” Trump said at the dinner in Alabama, according to The Hill.

“Somebody said you should treat him nicer, maybe he’d be nicer. Let me tell you, this guy is a lost soul. Bad guy,” he added. “Don’t get nicer. He’s a deranged, sick person.”

Trump may be right. But whatever else he is, Jack Smith is also turning out to be the secret weapon in Trump’s re-election.

