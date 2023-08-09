Share
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump grins at his audience Tuesday before a speech in Windham, New Hampshire.
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump grins at his audience Tuesday before a speech in Windham, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)

Trump Scores Major Win Following His Third Indictment

 By Rachel Emmanuel  August 9, 2023 at 4:35am
Share

Donald Trump couldn’t get a better PR team than Jack Smith and his cronies if he paid for it.

The former president has widened his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 9 points, according to national Republican primary polling data, amassing a significant 42-point advantage, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. 

The data, from a Trump campaign internal poll by the polling group co/efficient, according to the Daily Mail, indicates that Trump commands 55 percent of Republican support, while DeSantis has fallen to 13 percent, 5 points lower than where he was in June.


In the aftermath of his indictment Aug. 1 on charges tied to his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election, a significant 52 percent of Republicans say that they are “more likely” to vote for Trump, according to the poll.

Trending:
Biden Manages to Get Himself Roasted After Taking to Twitter to Say He's Proud of USWNT After Rapinoe's Miss

Even the Trump-hating CNN had to admit that Trump is likely to win the GOP nomination, writing at the end of July that Trump is “not only in a historically strong position for a nonincumbent to win the Republican nomination, but he is in a better position to win the general election than at any point during the 2020 cycle and almost at any point during the 2016 cycle.”

“No one in Trump’s current polling position in the modern era has lost an open presidential primary that didn’t feature an incumbent. He’s pulling in more than 50% of support in the national primary polls, i.e., more than all his competitors combined,” CNN analyst Harry Enten wrote.

A Trump aide hit the nail on the head summarizing the lead by saying, “The more voters see a weaponized, two-tiered system of justice, the more they rally around President Trump,” according to the Daily Mail.

At a Republican Party dinner in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday, a day after being arraigned on the more recent charges revolving around election interference, Trump joked:

Do you think Trump will win the GOP primary?

“Every time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls. We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment and this election is closed out.”

It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall at Democratic National Committee after every new poll comes out showing Trump rising higher every time Smith charges him with a new indictment.

One would imagine a lot of hair-pulling and teeth-gnashing.

Related:
American Soccer Star Blasts USWNT After World Cup Disaster: 'Don't Kill the Messenger'

“Despite the demented prosecution of our movement by our corrupt and highly partisan department of injustice, and deranged Jack Smith … we’re getting stronger by the day,” Trump said at the dinner in Alabama, according to The Hill.

“Somebody said you should treat him nicer, maybe he’d be nicer. Let me tell you, this guy is a lost soul. Bad guy,” he added. “Don’t get nicer. He’s a deranged, sick person.”

Trump may be right. But whatever else he is, Jack Smith is also turning out to be the secret weapon in Trump’s re-election.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Trump Scores Major Win Following His Third Indictment
Jill Biden Seen in Photo Smiling from Ear to Ear with Drag Queens
Jack Smith Went After a Republican Before - Case Got Overturned by SCOTUS Unanimously
Flashback: Soros Thinks of Himself as a God, Sees USA as a 'Threat to the World'
More Questions Raised About Fair Trump Trial After It's Revealed What DOJ Prosecutor Spent Money On
See more...

Conversation