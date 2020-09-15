This is the news the mainstream news outlets don’t want to report.

Marking a diplomatic triumph where eight years of Barack Obama had produced only failure, President Donald Trump on Tuesday presided over historic agreements between Israel and two key Muslim countries that could change the outlook of the Middle East for generations — and should be a major part of the 2020 presidential election campaign.

And the liberal news media yawned.

After ceremonies at the White House where Trump watched Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign diplomatic deals known as the “Abraham Accords” with the Persian Gulf states of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the ink was barely dry before The New York Times was shrugging off Trump’s achievement.

Under a headline that was about as exciting as a garage sale advertisement (“Trump Hosts Israel, U.A.E. and Bahrain at White House Signing Ceremony”), the Gray Lady published a subhead that told its readers that the president really hadn’t done much at all:

TRENDING: NFL Player Says He 'Inadvertently' Supported a Cause He Didn't 'Fully Comprehend' by Wearing 'Antwon Rose Jr.' on Helmet

“Critics of the agreement between the three countries have said President Trump’s claims that they will produce wider peace in the Middle East are overblown.”

Really? Critics of the agreement think Trump’s claims are overblown?

That must be comforting to liberals who’ve just watched a president they’ve convinced themselves is a warmonger and budding dictator bring historic enemies to the negotiating table — something their beloved Barack Obama proved utterly incapable of during his years of appeasing the mullahs of Iran.

At CNN, meanwhile, the editors of the network’s homepage seemed to think the biggest news in the country late Tuesday afternoon was the agreement by the city of Louisville, Kentucky, to pay the family of a black woman killed during a police raid $12 million in a wrongful death settlement.

Does President Trump deserve the Nobel Prize for peacemaking? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (607 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

(To be fair, Fox News at the same time was leading with a follow-up on the riots in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning, but Fox doesn’t exactly have the history The Times and CNN share of attacking the president.)

Any American who remembers the orgiastic joy that greeted Obama’s flawed attempts to rekindle relations with the communist government of Cuba, meanwhile, knows how these two outlets would have covered any hint of progress in the Middle East if it had been brought about by a Democratic administration. (“U.S. to Restore Full Relations With Cuba, Erasing a Last Trace of Cold War Hostility,” The Times trumpeted on Dec. 17, 2015.)

Never mind that the island remained a personal prison of the Castro regime. Obama wanted to restore relations, and that was good enough for his backers at The Times.

In 2020, however, for the mainstream media to admit that Trump had created a real opening for peace in the traditionally bloody Middle East would be to admit that his positions all along have been right.

Here are just a few of the ways Trump has been exactly the opposite of Obama:

RELATED: Biden Pushes Clip of Wildly False Trump Attack That Received 4 Pinocchios in Fact Check

He walked away from the hideously flawed nuclear deal Obama had struck with the Iranian government. If that wasn’t enough, he convinced other governments in the region he was not playing footsy with Tehran when he ordered the strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the mullahs’ mastermind of terror.

In contrast to Obama’s open distaste for Israel, Trump finally kept the promises made by American presidents over the decades to move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In short, Trump’s “peace through strength” is paying off, big time.

And if mainstream outlets like The Times and CNN can’t bring themselves to recognize it, plenty of Americans can.

Not enough characters to list all these naysayers who populate the Swamp Who said this could never take place unless the Palestinians were included Add one more to the growing list of accomplishments in his first term 👍 TRUMP EFFECT ✔ pic.twitter.com/cBcmRKXF6Q — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) September 15, 2020

You make the impossible look so easy. Bursting with pride #Trump2020 — Cindy ❤️🇺🇸 (@Cindy70752861) September 15, 2020

Now that’s a Trump Train for peace🇱🇷👏🏻 — Amanda D. (@Ducati_Dahl) September 15, 2020

👍🇺🇸Congratulations on this Historic Day. I am looking forward to you receiving a much deserved Noble Peace Prize award. 👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 God Bless 🙏 — Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@suzost) September 15, 2020

Most of the world knows Trump isn’t likely to get a Nobel Peace Prize, though he’s been nominated. He’s the very opposite of Obama, the man who was awarded the prize for literally nothing during his first year in office — and did nothing to earn it in the years that followed.

And most of America already knows the mainstream media has long since abdicated its responsibility to report the news to the American people with the importance it deserved.

Reporters and editors who’ve spent the past four years chasing hoaxes about Russia “collusion” and covering a sham impeachment effort as though it was anything but an insult to the constitutional process will never be able to bring themselves to admit that the Trump administration has accomplished something extraordinary in the Middle East.

In any other year, with any other president, that accomplishment would be going a long way toward guaranteeing his re-election in November.

And this may yet for Trump.

It’s the news that the news media doesn’t want to report, but the whole world is going to know it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.